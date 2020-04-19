How you can train with the NSW Institute of Sport from home

People are exercising less, eating more and sleeping less during this period of Covid-19. We've found someone bucking this trend...Gillean Apacible is a young man who has stepped up his exercise routine. . Picture Dean Martin

HEALTH: The NSW Government and top athletes from the NSW Institute of Sport are encouraging communities to keep fit, healthy and active during the coronavirus pandemic.

High Performance at Home is a free online resource that takes the best expertise and sporting knowledge to create online exercises for everyday families.

Acting Minister for Sport, Geoff Lee, said daily exercise and stretching can help us look after our physical and mental health during this pandemic.

“NSWIS is renowned for their world class training programs which they apply to hundreds of elite athletes on a daily basis and now we can all train like our stars,” Mr Lee said.

“It’s fantastic to see these training tips from our NSWIS experts helping everyone at home with their nutrition, flexibility, strength and fitness.”

Four-time world champion track cyclist, Kaarle McCulloch, who qualified for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, said High Performance at Home is a brilliant resource.

“As NSWIS athletes, we are able to benefit from the best day to day advice and training programs to prepare us to compete at the top,” Ms McCulloch said.

“I’m thrilled the institute has been able to offer this free advice to help support and educate the community on various ways to remain healthy over the coming months.”

McCulloch has joined fellow NSWIS athletes including Jess Fox, Melissa Wu and Ellie Cole in providing home video of their training drills and skills.

The NSW Government has also launched its Staying Active resource page to provide information on activities to entertain families, as well as fitness tips for kids, seniors and people with a disability.

Go to nswis.com.au/

highperformanceathome