How you can save $300 on your electricity bill

A new government program could slash your power bill. Will Hunter

WANT to save hundreds of dollars on your power bill?

The NSW Government has announced $15 million in clean energy funding for a new solar program that could help some households reduce their power bill by $300 a year.

North Coast Nationals MPs Chris Gulaptis, Thomas George, Ben Franklin and Geoff Provest said more than 600 households on the North Coast were expected to take part in the voluntary program by exchanging their Low Income Household Rebate for a new 2.5 kilowatt solar power system.

The trial scheme will be rolled out in five selected regions, and the North Coast is one of them.

"The bill savings from the rooftop solar trial are expected to be close to double the value of existing rebate savings with an average bill reduction of $600 per household per year," the MPs said in a statement.

"This means that North Coast households who choose to participate in the program could be around $300 better off each year.

"The program is entirely voluntary and eligible recipients will be able to reap the benefits of the program by exchanging their rebate in return for a rooftop solar system.

"We know energy bills are placing pressure on low-income consumers so we must ensure that we are doing everything we can to offer support for struggling households.

In total, the $15 million in funding will be used to provide free rooftop solar to up to 3400 eligible households across the State.

For more information on the program, visit: https://www.energy.nsw.gov.au/