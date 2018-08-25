Menu
Letters to the Editor

How you can help native animals in the drought

12th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
JUST sending out a plea for all residents in our towns and semi-rural areas to put a bucket of water out for the native animals.

Place a few bricks around the bucket to steady it against falling and even the smaller creatures such as bandicoots and echidnas will be able to climb up and get a drink, pop a stick in and the birds will also be able to drink and bathe safely.

drought

All the dams are drying out, the creeks also, I see animals clearly looking dazed and very thin, they are being struck by cars in alarming numbers; I feel this is a result of their searching for water and food in unfamiliar areas.

Let's help out our native animals in this terrible drought.

BRONWYN WATERMAN, Crows Nest

drought affected farmers queensland drought appeal
Toowoomba Chronicle

