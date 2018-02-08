HOW would you like to run an Aldi store "as if it were your own business"?

Aldi is looking for an area manager to run three to five stores in the Coffs Coast/North Coast region.

Before you get too excited or carried away there are a few boxes you will need to tick before you can be considered for the position.

To be eligible to apply you must have completed a Bachelor's Degree or a Master's Degree in any discipline, demonstrate a strong academic record, have a minimum of three years business experience, and proven success in leadership roles.

Aldi area managers must be able to plan and manage their time effectively to achieve goals, be supportive and approachable in order to develop their teams, and have the knowledge and drive to deliver on significant P&L responsibilities.

So what's in it for you? Remuneration of $101,000 to $155,000 (depending on experience) company car and iphone from day one and five weeks annual leave.

You will be responsible for running and overseeing 3-5 ALDI stores as if they were your own business

Managing all aspects of your area including; recruitment, training, profit and loss management

To apply/details click here.