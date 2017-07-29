20°
News

How will you get home after a few drinks? Choose wisely

Keagan Elder
| 29th Jul 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 9:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

YOU may not think about it much but your actions on the road affect more than just yourself.

If you put yourself at risk by drink-driving or speeding, think of how your family, friends and those nearest to you will respond when they are told you were seriously injured - or worse - in a crash.

Beyond that, think of the emergency services and first responders who treat you at the scene of the crash.

Then, in the worst-case scenario, there are the funeral directors who witness the pain and grief of the family.

 

Keith Logue and Sons&#39; funeral director Ashley Logue said words cannot describe what it is like to bury a driver killed on the road.
Keith Logue and Sons' funeral director Ashley Logue said words cannot describe what it is like to bury a driver killed on the road. Trevor Veale

Keith Logue and Sons funeral directors Debbie and Ashley Logue said the emotions they felt when seeing that was hard to put into words.

Mr Logue said it simply wasn't worth drink-driving or speeding.

While Ms Logue, remembering one distraught mother of a victim killed on the road, said it was "all emotion".

"It affects so many people," she said.

It was revealed earlier this month that Coffs Harbour had the second-highest rate of drink-drivers charged and eighth-highest number of speeding offences in New South Wales.

In the last financial year, police laid 176 drink-driving charges in Coffs.

 

Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol&#39;s Sergeant Jarrod Langan and Senior Constable Mark Whittaker are angered by the high rate of drink-driving and speeding on the Coffs Coast.
Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol's Sergeant Jarrod Langan and Senior Constable Mark Whittaker are angered by the high rate of drink-driving and speeding on the Coffs Coast. Trevor Veale

But Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol Sergeant Jarrod Langan said those statistics only counted charges processed at Coffs Harbour Police Station.

Sgt Langan said the true figure of charges processed at stations around the Local Government Area were high enough to claim the highest drink-driving rate in the state.

Even more concerning was the number of drivers who had not yet been caught.

Sgt Langan said there simply was no need to drink and drive.

An example he raised was a man who decided to drive home from the Amble Inn, a distance of about 250m.

The Corindi man was charged with mid-range PCA, had his licence suspended and was fined.

Beyond the licence suspension and hefty fine for drink-driving, Sgt Langan said there were further "life-changing consequences".

"Some insurers may choose not to insure you," he said.

Sgt Langan said insurance policies would also cost greatly more.

He said drink-driving amplified the chance of you having a crash.

"You might feel like you're okay to drive but that's a misconception," he said.

Alcohol, a depressant, is scientifically proven to slow your brain.

 

Coffs Harbour paramedic Craig Wallace said it was frustrating treating drivers who had been drink-driving and speeding.
Coffs Harbour paramedic Craig Wallace said it was frustrating treating drivers who had been drink-driving and speeding. Trevor Veale

Coffs Harbour paramedic Craig Wallace said it was emotionally taxing being called to crashes involving drink-driving and speeding.

"It's frustrating and it's disappointing," he said.

Mr Wallace said Coffs Harbour was spread out and people wanting to travel from pub to pub often drove.

Yes, Coffs Harbour is a regional city but we have plenty of options to get to the next venue or home without getting behind the wheel.

 

With taxis, courtesy buses and ride-sharing company Go Buggy available there is no excuse to be drink-driving on the Coffs Coast.
With taxis, courtesy buses and ride-sharing company Go Buggy available there is no excuse to be drink-driving on the Coffs Coast. Trevor Veale

Coffs Harbour Taxis managing director Sebastian Livolsi highlighted taxis, courtesy buses and ride-share company Go Buggy.

"Do you know how easy it is to catch a cab?" Mr Livolsi asked while motioning how simple it was to hail a taxi by raising his hand.

"You've got about 30 cabs in town, so what's the problem?"

Most pubs, clubs and hotels on the Coffs Coast offer a courtesy bus service.

To find out more about these free services, inquire within your local.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast advocate coffs harbour drink-driving driving offences speeding

Rolling on: mother and son reflect on near tragic ordeal

Rolling on: mother and son reflect on near tragic ordeal

THE mother and son were taking in the sights when a large "rogue wave” broke over the end of the wall.

McEvoy gets plumb ride for Coffs Cup

STAR ATTRACTION: Kerrin McEvoy is booked for three rides for Thursday's Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup Day.

Melbourne Cup winning jockey headed to Coffs to ride in Gold Cup.

Plenty of water to go under the bridge

IMMINENT RETURN: Nicole Bolton batting for the Australian womens cricket team in Coffs Harbour last year.

Strong chance the two women's ODI's in Coffs will go ahead.

Lions won't get armchair ride from Tigers

Innocent David controls the play for the Coffs Coast Tigers against Coffs United.

Coffs Coast Tigers miffed at 'armchair ride' given to Coffs United.

Local Partners

Pulse is rising for Jesse on organ donation list

At the age of 18 Jesse Vincent should be in his prime, but he is instead staring at the end of his life unless he receives a heart transplant.

Join a community club

FUN AND FIT: Keep fit during winter at one of the many community sporting groups.

Get involved in your community through a host of great groups

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

The Bachelor contestant defends topless performer past

IT’S been a whirlwind week for The Bachelor contestant Leah Costa, who’s been forced to defend her past as a topless entertainer after near-nude photos emerged.

A memorable night of music

BRAVO: The "rock stars” of classical music didn't disappoint.

Internationally renowned, Sitkoevtsky Trio inspired Coffs Harbour

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

Apple's latest iPad Pro offers plenty of creativity for both work and play.

ProMotion technology provides for super smooth scrolling

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility. The announcement made late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, by Tesla CEO Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Did Musk use high-tech to protect his privacy at the festival?

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

A portrait of Agatha Gothe-Snape has won the 2017 Archibald Prize for cartoonist Mitch Cairns.

Portrait of partner capture renowned art accolade.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Get It While It&#39;s Hot!!!

7 Ashmore Close, Boambee East 2452

House 4 1 1 $415,000

Located in a short cul-de-sac and handy to schools and shops, this 4 bedroom brick and tile home sits on a 702m2 block. With views to the south east, the home also...

Sensational Residence, Ocean Views &amp; Beach Lifestyle...

83/8 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 3 2 $750,000

With sensational views across the ocean to Split Solitary and South Solitary Islands, 180 metres to the beach and close proximity to Coffs Harbour, you must put...

Inner City Living at its Best...

9/7 Gundagai Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 1 1 $365,000

Only a few minutes level walk to Coffs Harbour City Centre, this 3 bedroom villa is north-facing to capture the sun and has a modern kitchen, a 2 way bathroom with...

10 Acres with Spectacular Ocean Views...

Lot 4 Bruxner Park Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $319,000

Located only minutes from major shopping facilities, this 10 acre (approx) block has sweeping views of the stunning Coffs Harbour coastline. With potential for...

Quintessential Lifestyle Acreage

129 Braford Drive, Bonville 2450

4 2 4 $1,190,000

With modern in/outdoor design, luminous natural light and an abundance of country charm at the forefront, this immaculate single-level homestead on 1.32Ha/3.26...

An Absolute Stunning Property

9 Elm Avenue, Dorrigo 2453

House 3 2 2 $445,000 ...

This property has more ticks than boxes! Are you looking for an immaculate stylish family home? This is it! Are you looking for a BandB? This used to be one and...

The Ultimate Bello Renovator!

5 Lyon Street, Bellingen 2454

House 3 2 2 $395,000

This home is a solid hardwood framed home consisting of 3 brms, large front verandah,3 sets of French doors opening to side deck, sunroom, combustion stove in...

Private and tranquil, a rare find in Moonee Beach...

39 Palm Grove Place, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 2 4 $749,000

Absolutely one of the rarest finds in Moonee Beach, from your very own rainforest to the beautiful lush gardens, loads of space, and guest studio. Driving in, you...

One for the Portfolio

1/100 West Argyll Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 2 $280,000

Overlooking a leafy reserve across the road, the unit is located within walking distance to schools and sporting facilities and only 3 minutes' drive to major...

Perfect location - walking distance to beach and shopping...

5/86 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $359,000 ...

What more can you ask for? Modern two bedroom townhouse in a central location. Walking distance to everything you need from restaurants, shopping and the beach. ...

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

An opportunity for lifestyle and income

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction