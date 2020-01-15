How will Origin teams be picked?

Patrick Dangerfield has previously said the cause outweighs any potential injury a player might suffer. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

THE calls are in.

The AFL wants the best of the best to play in next month's State of Origin bushfire relief match.

It's now up to the players and clubs to come to the party.

The league wrote to each club on Wednesday nominating eight players - four for Victoria and four for the All Stars - it wanted to play in the match, with members of the 2019 All Australian squad and best and fairest winners prominent.

Interestingly, international players like star Essendon running defender Conor McKenna and towering American import Magpie Mason Cox will be able to play in the All Star team, should they be nominated and available.

Clubs will have until the next block of pre-season training is complete to let the AFL which of the eight nominees will be available for selection.

Geelong champion Patrick Dangerfield last week indicated he will play in the match.

"There is risk of injury every time you take to a training session," Dangerfield said.

"So this is no different to playing a (Marsh Community Series) game that will happen around the same time. Injury is just a part of our game.

"I think what you are seeing around Australia is more significant than a player doing a hamstring.

"That is just a fact of our game. We will look beyond that if we have players that are injured then those players will deal with it, but we go with our eyes well and truly open and understand that it is something far greater than just ourselves."

Selection committees, led by Victorian coach Damien Hardwick and All-Stars mentor John Longmire will then pick an extended list of 27 players each - three from each club across the two teams - to be announced 10 days before the match.

Final teams will be announced on Wednesday, February 26.

Each team will have a starting 18, six interchange players and three emergencies.

The match will be played as a double-header at Marvel Stadium with the AFLW Round 4 clash between Collingwood and Melbourne.

All proceeds from tickets sales and donations will go into a Community Relief Fund set up by the AFL to support the local communities in fire affected areas to repair and rebuild their football clubs and help footballing families in those communities.

Ticket details are to be released in the coming days.