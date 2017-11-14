How will Cowper MP vote following gay marriage survey?

WHICH WAY? Nationals Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker opposes same-sex marriage but it's understood he will vote for it if it's supported by the majority of Australians.

WHICH WAY? Nationals Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker opposes same-sex marriage but it's understood he will vote for it if it's supported by the majority of Australians. ALAN PORRITT

IN THE lead-up to the announcement of the results of the same-sex marriage survey, Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker has stayed put on his belief that same-sex marriage shouldn't be legalised.

The Nationals member has spoken against same-sex marriage for many years.

But Mr Hartsuyker would vote in favour for SSM if the national survey vote returns a 'Yes' - according to his office.

In 2011 Mr Hartsuyker told the Advocate "marriage is about children, and ... is a union between a man and a woman".

Then in 2015 he rejected supporting a national plebiscite on a proposal to change the definition of marriage to include same-sex couples.

Labor Bellinger River branch president Andrew Woodward said Mr Hartsuyker was being evasive after he didn't respond to the ABC's question of how he would vote in parliament if the SSM survey of 'Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?' returned a 'Yes'.

"While he has been on the record not supporting marriage equality, and I respect that, if the majority of Australians support marriage equality he, like many of his Liberal and National Coalition colleagues, should respect the will of the people and support it when it comes to a vote,” Mr Woodward said.

"Yet, when asked by the national broadcaster how he would vote, assuming a Yes majority, he couldn't even be bothered responding."

The result of the $122 million non-binding postal survey will be announced tomorrow at 10am by Australian statistician David Kalisch.