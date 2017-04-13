How was your fresh fish for Friday night?

FISH stocks were high and the rush was on for people making sure they didn't miss out on their supply of fish and seafood on Good Friday.

The second-busiest time of the year, coming after Christmas, was met by Woolgoolga Aussie Fresh Seafood owner Cameron White and his staff.

"We usually have bad weather at this time of year but it's been good this year so we had plenty of stock,” he said.

Prawns, bugs, mahi mahi, swordfish, whiting and crabs were just a few of the delicious stock leaving the shop last week.

If you missed out, don't worry, there's still a wide range of seafood for you to choose from and enjoy.

Mr White said it has never been easier to get local prawns as their numbers have been exceptionally high for the last couple of years.

Mr White has worked in the seafood industry for the last 13 years and spent the last eight of his career serving fresh produce to the community of Woolgoolga.

The youngest of his three children, at just three years of age, has been enjoying king prawns since he could chew.

The shop is open today from 9am-3pm and will be closed on Sunday and Monday.