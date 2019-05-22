How to Wow with your Vows at the Altar

WHEN you finally make it to the altar and stand face to face with your future husband or wife, there are a thousand words you may wish to say, or perhaps none at all. There is an art to writing the perfect vows.

Will your partner be challenged when summing up their feelings on paper? Or will they be a poet leaving you speechless in front of onlooking family and friends? Either way, you want to be prepared and do your best to wow your other half with your vows. Celebrant Deborah McMahon has witnessed many wedding ceremonies in her time and shares her insights as to what forms a special moment at the altar.

"Meeting in person with couples is my favourite part of the process. It gives me a chance to get a feel for their personalities and get a snapshot of their history together so I can make the ceremony as personal and genuine as possible,” said Deb.

A way to make vows feel meaningful is to share some significant information with your guests. Is there a special reason for the choice of venue? A sentimental story behind the proposal? Is there meaning behind the date chosen for the wedding? These details can let your loved ones in on something they might not have known about your relationship. Consider adding a personal touch to your ceremony by including a family or cultural tradition or creating a new tradition for future generations.

"I don't think vows need to be overly long. Sometimes it's better to keep it to quality rather than quantity. For some, the process of writing vows can be quite cathartic once they get into it, but others may need some suggestions which I'm always happy to help with.”

If you're concerned nerves may get the better of you on the day, Deb even offers to read the vows on your behalf and can have as much or as little involvement as needed.

Other than guiding couple's as to how their ceremony should flow, assisting with the planning of the vows and being there for any necessary advice, celebrants like Deborah also offer to complete all of the necessary paperwork and take care of the legalities of the marriage registry. Wake up from your wedding day and relax after all of those months of planning. Jet off on your honeymoon without giving another thought to the lengthy process of making the marriage official on paper.

