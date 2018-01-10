How to turn plastic into something fantastic

PLASTIC FANTASTIC: Artist Sarah Goffman heads the panels and workshops starting this Friday.

PLASTIC FANTASTIC: Artist Sarah Goffman heads the panels and workshops starting this Friday. Contributed

A PANEL discussion this Friday at Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery will be a great start to a series of talks and workshops on how to turn plastic into works of art.

Plastic waste and its environmental harm is a global issue but there are ways to make it useful and beautiful and these gatherings will explore the creative potential of recycling.

Key panellists include curator Jo Besley, award winning artist Sarah Goffman, Plastic Collective founder Louise Hardman and exhibitor Jeremy Sheehan.

In her award-winning artwork Asian Table, artist Sarah Goffman upcycled discarded fast food containers into a beautiful replica of a Chinese porcelain collection.

Jeremy Sheehan has been working collaboratively with Pacific Island communities to create art works to highlight the issue of discarded plastics.

Some of these works have recently been included in Sydney's Sculpture by the Sea and the Still Salon exhibition currently on display at the Sawtell Art Gallery.

Inventor Louise Hardman is focused on empowering communities around the world to tackle the problem of plastic waste with the help of her award-winning weapon against waste, the Shruder.

Louise educates others on the chemistry of plastics, the process of shredding, extruding and repurposing plastics into new items.

Everyone is welcome to come along to the talks or workshops.

Friday

Table Talk panel discussion at Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery - free entry.

Saturday

Creative Table workshop for children aged 8-15 years at Woolgoolga Library - $10 per person.

Recycled Table workshop for people aged 16 and over at Woolgoolga Art and Craft Gallery - $20 per person.

Sunday

Still At The Table workshop for for people aged 16 and over with Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group at the showground - $40 per person.

To book tickets or find out more follow the links.