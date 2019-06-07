How to teach a dog to lie quietly at a cafe

QUESTION - How do I teach my dog to sit quietly under the table at a cafe?

Answer - Use an old towel and put the towel on the floor.

Say 'mat' and at same time lure your dog onto the towel and reward when it steps onto the towel.

As it gets good at this, you can progress to getting your dog to sit every time it is asked to go on its mat.

Then progress to lying down on the mat.

After your dog has mastered this skill at home, the towel which is now your dog's place to be can be positioned under a cafe table and your dog will be happy to quietly lie there.

