LIVE CRICKET: How to stream Strike League matches
THE Ashes are in action but it's not the only top level cricket that fans of the sport can watch on screen this weekend.
News Corp mastheads will exclusively livestream 10 matches from the TIO Men's Strike League on their websites, with the first two games broadcast this Sunday as the next tier of Big Bash players fight to show they are worthy of the step up.
To watch the games live on your mobile or desktop, all you need to do is be a subscriber to one of the News Corp mastheads.
Currently you can get full digital access for $1 a week for the first 12 weeks. Minimum cost $4 (conditions apply), sign up here!
LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE
Sunday, August 4
10:30am
City Cyclones vs Desert Blaze
Marrara Cricket Ground Oval #1
Sunday, August 4, 2019
2:30pm
Southern Storm vs City Cyclones
Marrara Cricket Ground Oval #1
Sunday, August 11
10:30am
Hobart Hurricanes vs Northern Tide
Marrara Cricket Ground Oval #1
Sunday, August 11
2:30pm
Southern Storm vs Hobart Hurricanes
Marrara Cricket Ground Oval #1
Sunday, August 18
10:30am
Hobart Hurricanes vs Southern Storm
Marrara Cricket Ground Oval #1
Sunday, August 18
2:30pm
City Cyclones vs Hobart Hurricanes
Marrara Cricket Ground Oval #1
Saturday, August 24
10:30am
Northern Tide vs Hobart Hurricanes
Marrara Cricket Ground Oval #1
Saturday, August 24
2:30pm
Hobart Hurricanes vs Desert Blaze
Marrara Cricket Ground Oval #1
Sunday, August 25
10:30am
Hobart Hurricanes vs City Cyclones
Marrara Cricket Ground Oval #1
Sunday, August 25
2:30pm
1st vs 2nd
Marrara Cricket Ground Oval #1
CITY CYCLONES
Beau Webster
Cameron Fatchen
Connor Hawkins
Ashley Chandrasinghe
Dean Enniss
Dylan Taylor
Isaac Conway
Jacob Dickman
James Seymour
Josh Doyle
Matt Calder
Muhammad Tahir
Quinn Childs
Sam Rainbird
Trent Keep
Luke Zanchetta
DESERT BLAZE
Benjamin Abbott
Brodie Driscoll-Court
Damien Burrage
Daniel Mckell
Daniel Mylius
Dean Fry
Gurinder Sandhu
Harry Chamberlain
Iszak Millentis
Jack James
Jordan Silk
Kierran Voelkl
Matt Hammond
Ryan Burns
Timothy Ward
David King
HOBART HURRICANES
Gabe Bell
Alex Bevilaqua
Alex Doolan
Jake Doran
Jarrod Freeman
Caleb Jewell
Riley Meredith
Simon Milenko
Lawrence Neil-Smith
Keegan Oates
Alex Pyecroft
Charlie Wakim
Sean Willis
Adam Griffith
Jeff Vaughan
NORTHERN TIDE
Adi Dave
Blake Maher
Brendon Piggott
Callum Hotham
Coby Edmondstone
Daniel Leerdam
HM Sandaraduara
Jay Lenton
Jayllen Naganayagam
Kyle Scrimegour
Madura Weerasinghe
Matthew Spoors
Udara Weerasinghe
Wilson Ryan
Zac Elliott
SOUTHERN STORM
Bailey Richards
Christian Leopard
Jack White
Dan Donaldson
Gerard Legge-Wilkinson
Hamish Martin
Jayden Lennox
Joel Logan
Josh Clarkson
Josh Neill
Kyle Gardner
Lachie Field
Matthew Rodgers
Robbie Vandermeulen
Todd Watson
Marc Calkin