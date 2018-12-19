How to shop smart before Christmas
ARE you one of the four per cent of Aussies who has left their pressie shopping to the week before Christmas?
New research commissioned by parcel delivery service CouriersPlease found 90 per cent of Aussies had already done their Christmas shopping, but a slow four per cent left it to the seven days before Christmas.
CouriersPlease spokesperson Jessica Ip said most shoppers weren't as last minute as people thought.
"We think this change has come about due to the increase in online shopping and retailers participating in global shopping events such as Click Frenzy, Black Friday and Cyber Monday," she said.
"Aussies are likely purchasing their gifts online around this time to take advantage of shopping deals and save money for Christmas. It's also a great way to mitigate last-minute purchases and allow time for deliveries and online returns or exchanges.
"Many retailers are helping shoppers get organised by providing Christmas cut-off dates for online gift orders to ensure parcels arrive in time for Christmas."
TOP 5 TIPS FOR LAST-MINUTE CHRISTMAS SHOPPERS
1. Be aware of cut-off dates. Major retailers have order cut-off dates generally around the second week of December to guarantee deliveries arrive in time for Christmas. However, check with each online retailer as these will all differ. To ensure you don't miss out, consider subscribing to the e-newsletters of your favourite retailers to receive up-to-date order cut-off reminders.
2. Consider click and collect. If you've missed out on your retailer's order cut-off date, find out whether your favourite retailers offer click and collect. This allows you to order online then pick up your purchase in store. Some popular retailers that offer this service include David Jones, Myer, Kmart, JB Hi-Fi and Rebel.
3. Take advantage of alternative delivery methods. If you are leaving your Christmas shopping to the last couple of weeks before Christmas, take advantage of alternative delivery methods offered by your parcel company. With CP, you can nominate a neighbour up to three houses away to receive an item on your behalf, reschedule a delivery if you won't be home, redirect to an alternative address, and provide authority to leave the parcel in a safe location at your address.
4. Do an online stock check. For those who prefer to shop in person and see a product before purchasing, find out if your favourite retailer has an online stock check for your preferred location. It'll save you time and effort by preventing you from travelling to a store only to find out that the item isn't available.
5. Find out your shopping centre's extended trading hours. In the last few weeks leading up to Christmas, shopping centres stay open later to accommodate last-minute shoppers. Check your preferred shopping centre's extended trading hours to help organise your dedicated shopping hours before Christmas. Most stores will stay open until between 9pm to midnight in the final weeks - with some even offering 24-hour trade.
CAIRNS SHOPPING CENTRE CHRISTMAS HOURS
CAIRNS DFO
Monday 9am - 5pm
Tuesday 9am - 5pm
Wednesday 9am - 5pm
Thursday 9am - 5pm
Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am -5pm
Sunday 10am - 4pm
CAIRNS NIGHT MARKETS
OPEN EVERY DAY
Food: 10am - 11pm
Massage and beauty: 12pm - 11pm
Shopping: 5pm - 11pm
CLIFTON BEACH SHOPPING VILLAGE
Monday 9am - 5.30pm
Tuesday 9am - 5.30pm
Wednesday 9am - 5.30pm
Thursday 9am - 9pm
Friday 9am - 5.30pm
Saturday 9am - 5.30pm
Sunday 10am - 5.30pm
SMITHFIELD SHOPPING CENTRE
Wednesday December 19 9am - 5:30pm
Thursday December 20 9am - 8pm
Friday December 21 9am - 7pm
Saturday December 22 9am - 5:30pm
Sunday December 23 10am - 5:30pm
Monday December 24 9am - 5:30pm
Tuesday January 1 10am - 4pm
STOCKLAND CAIRNS
Tuesday December 18 9:00am - 6:00pm
Wednesday December 19 9:00am - 6:00pm
Thursday December 20 8am - 9pm
Friday December 21 8am - 9pm
Saturday December 22 8am - 6pm
Sunday December 23 8am - 6pm
Monday December 24 8am - 6pm
Tuesday December 25 Closed
Wednesday December 26 10.30am - 4pm
Tuesday January 1 10:30am - 4pm
OCEANA WALK ARCADE
OPEN EVERY DAY
7am - 7pm
Individual shop opening times may vary
CAIRNS CENTRAL
Tuesday December 18 9am - 6pm
Wednesday December 19 9am - 6pm
Thursday December 20 9am - 9pm
Friday December 21 9am - 10pm
Saturday December 22 9am - 6pm
Sunday December 23 9am - 6pm
Monday 24 December 9am - 6pm
Tuesday December 25 Closed
Wednesday December 26 9am - 5pm
Tuesday January 1 10:30am - 4pm
MOUNT SHERIDAN PLAZA
Thursday December 21 Specialties: 9am-9pm | Supermarkets: 8am-midnight | Kmart: 8am-midnight
Friday 22nd December Specialties: 9am-8pm | Supermarkets: 8am-midnight Kmart: 8am-midnight
Saturday 23rd December - Specialties: 8am-5pm | Supermarkets: 8am-midnight | Kmart: 8am-midnight
Christmas Eve - Specialties: 9am-5pm | Supermarkets: 8am-6pm | Kmart: 8am-6pm
Christmas Day - CLOSED
Boxing Day - Specialties: 10am-4pm | Supermarkets: 9am-6pm | Kmart: 9am-6pm
New Year's Eve - Specialties: 10am-4pm | Supermarkets: 9am-6pm | Kmart: 9am-6pm
New Year's Day - Specialties: 10am-4pm | Supermarkets: 8.30am-5.30pm | Kmart: 8.30am-5.30pm