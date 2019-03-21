How to shoot for the supermoon

GET ready skygazers, the last supermoon of 2019 is about to light up the night.

The rare Super Worm Moon will beam bright from Australian skies from 8pm AEST Thursday March 21, reaching its full phase at its closest point to earth.

On this night the moon will appear bigger and brighter than usual.

The moon photographed at 9pm on Tuesday March 19. Want to get a photo like this? Astrophotographer Steven Morris shares how below. Picture: Steven Morris

The Worm Moon, also known as a Crow Moon, Crust Moon or Sap Moon will be the last supermoon of 2019 so if you miss it you'll have to wait until next year to see another.

This time around it will be about 359,000km from earth compared to the average distance of 383,000km.

This moon coincides with the March equinox and the beginning of Autumn for the southern hemisphere and Spring for the north.

A full moon and March equinox have not happened on the same day since 1981.

Equinoxes happen towards the end of March and September - where the sun crosses the celestial equator.

It's a complete coincidence the supermoon is happening on the same day this year and the two events do not influence each other.

WORM WHAT?

This moon is called a Worm Moon as the full moon in March typically means the end of winter for northern countries. It's this time of year when the ground begins to thaw, so earthworms can resurface. Native Americans named the moon for each month of the year as it was used to track the seasons.

WHERE CAN I SEE IT?

Perry Vlahos, president of the Astronomical Society of Victoria said east coast dwellers are going to have the best supermoon view.

He said it will be the perfect moment to share with someone you love.

"Get a clear line of sight between yourself and the eastern horizon," he suggested, saying Sydney's eastern beaches will be a wonderful spot to look up and enjoy the view.

While WA residents won't get to see it as well as the east he said it will still worth going outside for.

"It's such a beautiful thing to see," he said, saying it will be visible from 8pm AEDT until the early hours of the morning.

Early sleepers and risers will also be able to enjoy it until about 6am on Friday.

Astro-buffs will be looking up at the skies on Thursday to catch a glimpse of the last supermoon of 2019. Picture: Steven Morris

Australian astro-buffs keen to get the best seat in the house this supermoon are advised to head out of the cities a little and escape the light pollution as much as possible.

Casual viewers will not need a telescope to see it and will be able to watch it from their yards but binoculars will help.

Australian astrophotographer Steven Morris, who is based in Adelaide, is gearing up to shoot the moon.

He told News Corp anyone with a camera can capture an awe-inducing moon photo if they want to.

The Nikon Schools teacher shares how to do it below:

HOW TO SHOOT THE MOON

1. Using a tripod will dramatically improve the quality and sharpness of your moon photographs.

2. If you can't achieve autofocus then use your live view screen, zoom in on the moon using the live view screen and adjust your focus.

3. Using focal lengths of 200mm or more can start to show some nice detail of the moon.

4. A quick exposure of around 1/800th or faster helps with countering the earth's rotation and leaves you with a nice clear image as well as using a shutter release cable or the timer function on your camera.

5. Apertures of around F/8 will yield some nice sharp results.

6. Depending on the phase of the moon ISO may need to be increased.

7. If you're using long focal length lenses, keep in mind that atmospheric turbulence can reduce the sharpness of your moon images, so wait for a moment of clear seeing where the atmosphere settles down briefly or take a few photographs throughout the night and access how the look for the sharpest image.

MOON MONTHS

Here are the traditional names for the moon, as it appears month-by-month.

January - Wolf Moon

February - Snow Moon

March - Worm Moon

April - Pink Moon

May - Flower Moon

June - Strawberry Moon

July - Buck Moon

August - Sturgeon Moon

September/October - Harvest Moon

September - Full Corn Moon

October - Hunter's Moon

November - Beaver Moon

December - Cold Moon