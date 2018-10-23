How to score the best online sales deals

THE wait is finally over, shopping addicts - the 2018 online sales season is officially here.

From tomorrow, we will be in sale mode thanks to the launch of the Vogue Online Shopping Night.

It comes as new data released by comparison site finder.com.au revealed Aussies are set to spend $464 on gifts alone this Christmas.

However, the research also found many Australians hoped to cut back on spending this year.

From bulk buying to DIY gifts, 76 per cent of consumers are looking at practical ways to cut costs this festive season, such as bulk buying to making DIY gifts.

Meanwhile, 51 per cent will commit to setting a spending limit for presents in 2018.

According to finder.com.au money expert Bessie Hassan, the best strategy was to start early and make the most of all the sales in the lead up to Christmas.

It's officially online sales season. Picture: Finder.com.au

"We're coming into sales season, with five sales from now until Christmas. Whether you want to spoil yourself or save on purchasing presents, make sure you save the dates and plan ahead if you want to score some deals," Ms Hassan said.

"The new sale hitting Aussie shores is Singles' Day. It originated in China as a day to celebrate being single so clothes and other treat-yourself items such as makeup and skincare is where you'll find the best deals.

"Black Friday is fast approaching and it's a great time to nab yourself big ticket items like a fridge or new TV. Last year we saw big brands such as The Iconic, Sony and eBay get involved with some discounting of up to 30 per cent off full priced items."

However, Ms Hassan warned it was easy to "overdo" things during big sale events.

"Make sure you go in with a game plan and remember we're entering the silly season which can get expensive," she said.

"The financial pressure of Christmas can be overwhelming. But if you start early and plan your purchases you can definitely cut costs and alleviate some of the strain.

"Christmas tends to sneak up on us. We often laugh at how early supermarkets start decorating for it, but they could be on to something. Maybe it's time we start planning earlier."

ONLINE SALES ROUND-UP:

• October 24-25: Vogue Online Shopping Night

For the first time this year, the hotly-anticipated sales event will run for double the time, up from 12 to 24 hours.

Kicking off from midday tomorrow, the twice-yearly sale will offer scores of deals on fashion, beauty and lifestyle buys.

• November 11: Single's Day

Originally a Chinese holiday celebrating single pride - with the date, November 11, picked because the number 1 represents a single individual - it has now become the world's biggest shopping day.

According to the ABC, Aussies spent a record amount during Single's Day 2017.

• November 13: Click Frenzy

The annual, 24-hour online Australian sale, which was inspired by America's Cyber Monday event, first launched in 2012.

Click Frenzy now hosts four major sales events each year, including Click Frenzy Junior, Mayhem and Travel Frenzy - but the flagship Click Frenzy event held each November has been dubbed "the sale that stops a nation".

• November 23: Black Friday

Black Friday is the term given to the day following Thanksgiving Day in the US, which is said to mark the beginning of the country's Christmas shopping season.

It's become an increasingly popular sale in Australia as well, with more than $200 million spent during last year's event.

• November 26: Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday refers to the Monday after the thanksgiving holiday in the US, and it was coined by marketing companies to persuade people to shop online.

alexis.carey@news.com.au