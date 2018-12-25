How to save your cool and some cash this Christmas

WITH Christmas Day is set to be a scorcher, with parts of NSW reaching temperatures in the high 30's. there's an easy thing everyone can to save some extra holiday cash.

A finder.com.au survey shows that almost one in four (24 per cent) - equivalent to 2.3 million Aussie households - leave the aircon running while they're not at home.

This aircon wastage is collectively costing consumers $222 million each year.

The survey also revealed that Aussies are cooling themselves beyond comfort, with most setting their aircons to 22 degrees.

The optimal aircon temperature is 24-25 degrees Celsius, so those Aussies opting for lower could be increasing their bills by 30%.

If these excessive coolers simply changed their settings they could be saving $187 each summer.

Graham Cooke, Energy Expert at finder.com.au says some Aussies can get blinded by the festivities.

"During this time of year it's easy to get swept up in Christmas cheer and throw your good sense out the window, but if you're cooling beyond comfort you're simply wasting money.

"Everyone loves a Christmas jumper, but there's no reason to be wearing one because the air-con is set to freezing temperatures over the festive season! Christmas is already expensive enough without the added cost of going aircon overboard.

"Setting the temperature slightly higher can save you a lot of money in the long run.

"If you're finding you can't keep up with the cost of cooling this summer it might be time to re-evaluate your habits, or even consider switching electricity providers."

For more information visit: https://www.finder.com.au/aircon-statistics