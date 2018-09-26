How to own 20 homes before you’re 30

Eddie Dilleen, Property Investor & Buyers Agent, posing in front of a unit he owns on Chambers Flat Rd, Marsden, Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Steve Pohlner.

A 27-YEAR-OLD man is proving it's possible to own 20 homes by the time you turn 30 - and he's picked where Australia's newest property moguls will be 'born'.

Eddie Dilleen - who now has a portfolio worth over $3 million - believes the country's newest property moguls will cut their teeth across the Brisbane to Gold Coast working class strip.

Born into a "very poor" family living in housing commission, he currently has 14 properties and has plans for six more underway in some of the most affordable parts of Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

He might not have owned a good camera or even a good car but it was as an 18-year-old that Eddie Dilleen celebrated buying his first property.