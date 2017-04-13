How to make this Easter a healthier one

EGG-CELLENT CHOICE: Eden, Isla and Lanie Hazeltine with Jean Hamey marvel at the carob bilby and Easter eggs available from the Carobana Factory at Korora.

WE ALL know Easter is filled with sweet things but a Korora company wants to change it and make it healthier.

But that does not mean turning it bitter.

Carobana has specialised in making the chocolate alternative carob for 35 years and in the weeks building up to this week it has been inundated by orders for Easter eggs.

Owner Jean Hamey said carob was healthier than chocolate as it had less processed sugar.

"It's got its own natural sugar (whereas) cocoa doesn't have and it does have twice the calcium of milk,” she said.

"Most of our eggs go to the health shops.”

Isla, Lanie and Eden Hazeltine spy on how Carobana's carob Easter eggs are made. Trevor Veale

Co-owner Ian Hamey said carob handled similar to chocolate in the egg moulds.

He built a custom-made egg-spinner to ensure the carob evenly coated each mould before each egg was wrapped in colourful foil by hand.

Ian said carob was Carobana's main market but the confectioner had expanded to include honeycomb, brittles and chocolate products.

As well as offering a healthier Easter egg alternative, Jean has also continued her seasoned campaign of replacing the Easter bunny with a bilby.

"Rabbits never did anything for Australia,” she said.

"The bilby is very clever, it's got a pouch. The rabbit needs a basket.”