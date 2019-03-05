Menu
Pancake tacos, the breakfast of champions. Picture: Tristan Lutze
Food & Entertainment

Pancake tacos, breakfast of champions

by Tristan Lutze
5th Mar 2019 11:50 AM

The flavour of a fluffy pancake is the perfect foundation for countless delicious toppings both savoury and sweet, but the flat, airy disc of grilled batter is often unable to tolerate more than a couple of mouthfuls before everything collapses.

Keeping pancake and topping together in more than a few neat mouthfuls has long been one of brunch's greatest challenges.

In fact, when it comes to containing banana and Nutella (or strawberries and cream, or bacon and maple syrup, or whatever you love on your pancakes) in an easy-to-manage hand-or-forkful, crepes have had the upper hand for too long.

Luckily the internet, with its infinite capacity to 'hack' our food, has come up with an embarrassingly simple solution to our pancake scattering problems, one we want to file away under the category of 'things we wish we'd thought of years ago':

The pancake taco.

Pancake tacos, the breakfast of champions. Picture: Tristan Lutze
It's so simple; by turning your airy, delicious pancake into a chubby taco shell, you can hold a wealth of your chosen filling in one convenient handful.

Grab your pancake (the recipe below makes the perfect taco-ready pancake), curl it up in one hand and, as though you were shoving cheese, beef and lettuce into a taco shell, fill it with your favourite pancake toppings.

We've gone with peach, mascarpone and candied bacon, and the classic Nutella and banana, but your only limit is your imagination.

It's a Shrove Tuesday miracle!

RECIPE: PERFECT PANCAKES

Boring standard pancakes waiting for the magic to happen. Picture: Tristan Lutze
Ingredients:

1¼ cup self raising flour

1/3 cup caster sugar

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp melted butter

200mL milk

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla essence

Method:

1. Combine the dry ingredients in a bowl, then add the wet ingredients and stir with a fork. The batter should be the consistency of thickened cream (don't worry if there are still small lumps through it).

2. Heat a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat, adding a spray of oil or dab of butter if you need to.

3. Use a ladle to spoon one pancake's worth of batter onto the pan (about half a cup). Cook until the edges look set and crumpet-like holes appear across the top of the pancake.

Your pancake should start to resemble a crumpet. Picture: Tristan Lutze
4. Flip the pancake with a plastic scraper (to protect your non-stick pan) and cook for another 20 seconds. Remove pancake from pan and repeat with the remaining batter.

Tristan Lutze is a food writer and photographer. Continue the conversation on Instagram or Facebook.

breakfast editors picks pancake taco shrove tuesday

