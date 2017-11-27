Menu
Login
Community

How to make every step count

FUN & FITNESS: Learn about Nordic Walking on the Coffs Coast
FUN & FITNESS: Learn about Nordic Walking on the Coffs Coast
Wendy Andrews
by

IF YOU start noticing people walking with poles around Coffs Harbour, looking as if they should be at the snow, don't worry they're not lost. They've discovered the latest in outdoor fitness, Nordic walking.

A low impact, fun physical activity, Nordic walking is increasing in popularity and is about to hit the Coffs Coast.

Founder of Nordic Walking Australia, Hans Wrang will be in Coffs Harbour on Saturday to host a free Nordic Walking demo day.

"Nordic Walking is perfect for people who want an extra boost from their walking regime, because using the poles with the correct technique can increase your calorie burn,” Hans Wrang said.

"Equally, Nordic walking is good for people who find it difficult to walk for exercise. Use of the poles incorporates the upper body, taking a lot of pressure off the back and legs as you walk. This is good for people recovering from injury.”

Amanda Sleeman from Coffs Neuro Physio will be co-hosting the event. As a senior neurological physiotherapist and trained International Nordic Walking Federation instructor, Amanda has used Nordic walking extensively for general fitness and for rehab and has found it invaluable in helping to re-train the art of walking in people with neurological conditions.

Whether your goal is improved fitness, weight loss or recovery from an injury, learn all about Nordic walking, 10am Jetty Foreshores on Saturday.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Toyota adds to its WRC attack team for 2018

Toyota adds to its WRC attack team for 2018

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team is already preparing for the coming season after showing good pace in Rally Australia.

Man on trial for manslaughter after alleged fight kills mate

MANSLAUGHTER TRIAL: Tyson Peter Egan, charged with manslaughter after a fight left Kyle Watkins dead, will be be trialled in the District Court in Coffs Harbour.

Man accused of manslaughter to face jury after alleged fatal fight

Calls for job seekers ramp up ahead of employment boom

Nambucca Heads to Urunga Pacific Highway Upgrade, Lend Lease. Lend Lease has taken on seven YR11 trainees on the Nambucca Heads to Urunga Pacific Highway Upgrade via Youth Directions. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate

The RMS are expected to employ up to 1,000 people by early next year

Keeping the heritage look in Bellingen restorations

HISTORY REPEATS: Much of Bellingen's old world charm relies on the preservation of heritage buildings.

Free advice on heritage renovations in Bellingen available on Friday

Local Partners