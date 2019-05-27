How to impress with bridesmaids dresses

IF YOU are lucky enough to have a large number of close friends or family members that have made the cut for your bridal party, it means you will soon be embarking on the quest to find the perfect dress to suit them all.

To find a dress that not only complements every bridesmaid's shape, but also makes them feel comfortable, confident, and happy on the day, is no small feat. Tracey Hynes from RSVP Bridal and Formal Wear in Coffs Harbour has years of expertise under her belt to ensure your bridesmaids shine coming down the aisle.

"My biggest tip for finding the right bridesmaid dress is to actually try them on. You would be surprised how many people these days buy online and end up so disappointed. Our in-house seamstress can't even alter the online purchases sometimes because they are made so poorly,” said Tracey.

Spend some quality time with your entourage and take them to try on dresses together, this way, you can get a group consensus on which dresses work.

At RSVP Bridal and Formal Wear there is opportunity to book a time after opening hours to have the entire store to yourself with a bottle of bubbly to celebrate with your crew.

One of Tracey's top tips when trying to fit varying figures is to, "select a range of different styles in the same colour so each bridesmaid can wear something suited to them, while still matching the others.”

If you have your heart set on having each bridesmaid in the same style, Tracy suggests discussing any concerns prior to the fitting to keep it discreet and avoid anyone feeling uncomfortable on the day.

After you've chosen the styles, it's on to the colours. Tracey suggests choosing a shade that complements the bridal gown as well as the overall theme of the event to ensure a cohesive palette.

"Above all though, my biggest tip is to go with what you like. Don't worry about everybody else's opinions. Remember it's your wedding and you should have exactly what you want.”

RSVP Bridal and Formal Wear will have a number of gowns on display at the Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo at Bonville as well as an array of accessories and jewellery for purchase on the day.