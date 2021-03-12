How to get your hands on these cute doggos

Vadar, Kevin and Roxy are all ready to be adopted and rehomed from Happy Paws Haven.

Vadar, Kevin and Roxy are all ready to be adopted and rehomed from Happy Paws Haven.

Is your life missing a dog? Then perhaps it's time to think about adopting one of these furry friends.

Happy Paws Haven in Grafton is looking for someone to give a home to a great bunch of dogs and cats, including Kevin, the lovely retired greyhound.

This week’s featured pets are:

Roxy: Found abandoned on Christmas Eve Happy Paws later found out her owner had only just given Roxy away to a friend 2-3 weeks before and could not keep her as she was in a rental.

Roxy is a happy friendly dog who loves to play ball and be part of a family. She would be better as an only dog but is happy with dogs of similar or smaller size so she does not feel threatened.

Vadar: Definitely a very reluctant surrender, Vadar’s owner lived near the new round about at Yamba where some of their land was taken back by Council to complete the works, leaving Vadar with a tiny yard on a very busy intersection.

Vadar is a lovely young man who gets on well with other dogs and people. He loves to run and play, he is very soft natured and athletic. He is a lovely natured, friendly, affectionate, playful young man.

Roxy is a happy and friendly dog.

Kevin: This former racer came with his brother from a trainer near Casino and like all greyhounds they love to have a play and zoom first thing in the morning and later in the afternoon. In between they prop and stop, becoming couch potatoes.

These two young men are well behaved, quiet, affectionate, gentle loving dogs. They would be very suitable as a companion to anyone regardless of their age and wellbeing. They are great pets for anyone with a bad back as you don’t need to bend down to groom them or give them a stroke or a gentle pat.

Fannie Mae, Lou Lou and Jack are all ready to be adopted and rehomed from Happy Paws Haven.

Lou Lou: She arrived with a litter of tiny babies at the end of September 2020 and went straight into foster care. She was a wonderful mother and is a lovely lady and gets on well with everyone when she wants too.

She can be very affectionate, loves being stroked but prefers not to be picked up. She will happily come and say hello, sit next to you and smooch you.

Fannie-Mae: Arriving in a box with 4 other kittens who were far too young to leave their mother, they were given to Thunder who had three babies of her own and who immediately took them on as if they were hers.

Fannie Mae is a mischievous young cat.

The carer looking after them would supplement feed them all every 4-5 hours to help Thunder look after her newly enlarged family and they all are beautiful healthy playful friendly mischievous young cats.

Jack: His owner had to move and could not take him with her as she was not able to find accommodation that allowed animals. She often still contacts us to see how he is going. He is a lovely friendly affectionate cuddly cat who has always been an only cat.

He is getting used to living with other cats and is learning to share. He is eating, drinking, playing, lying in the sun and doing all the things that healthy cats do.

All cats and dogs are desexed, immunised and microchipped. For more information visit the Happy Paws Haven website.