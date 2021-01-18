How to get the skills now, for the jobs of tomorrow

Local and online information sessions will be available during Tafe InfoFest.

Local and online information sessions will be available during Tafe InfoFest.

The annual TAFE NSW InfoFest showcase kicks off this week.

From January 18 to 22 TAFE institutions across the State, including Coffs Harbour will welcome local school leavers and jobseekers to explore their vocational training options.

NSW Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee said that with the recent announcement of hundreds of fee-free and low cost courses under the NSW Government's JobTrainer program, there's never been a better time to consider vocational education and training options.

"TAFE NSW is Australia's largest provider of training for in-demand and emerging skills. Industries like information technology, aged care, and construction are looking for job-ready, industry-trained graduates," Mr Lee said.

"With short courses in coding and digital security, through to bachelor degrees in early childhood, TAFE NSW is an obvious choice for people looking to secure their first job, win a promotion, or embark on a career change."

CAREERS: Hear from a range of industry-expert teachers.

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh said TAFE NSW students are in high demand because of the quality of their education, and ability to hit the ground running with the job-ready skills that employers are looking for.

"Visitors to local and online information sessions and campus tours during InfoFest will learn more about how studying at TAFE NSW can ensure that they have the right skills for the jobs of tomorrow," Mr Singh said.

InfoFest will provide prospective students with the opportunity to explore the innovative range of course options, join interactive workshops, meet with industry-expert teachers, and experience the practical, state-of-the-art facilities at TAFE NSW.

Visit www.tafensw.edu.au/infofest for further information and online information sessions.