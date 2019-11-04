Menu
Make sure your pool is ready for the summer months.
Home & Decorating

How to get the best out of your alfresco living

by TRACEY HORDERN
4th Nov 2019 12:00 PM

Australians adore their alfresco living almost more than any other nation.

We eat, party and convene with our family and friends on our decks and verandas and in our backyards.

Our warm climate allows many of us to embrace our outdoors as extended living and entertaining spaces.

And with the festive season and the long summer days just around the corner, now is the perfect time to freshen up your outdoor spaces.

If your deck is looking a little worse for wear, you can easily and economically give it a quick once-over with a coat of paint or timber oil. If you cook outdoors, ensure that your barbecue is thoroughly cleaned, and that any surrounding surfaces such as tables and benches are also looking fresh and inviting.

For those lucky enough to have a pool, make sure that it is sparkling fresh in time for the summer onslaught. The same applies to any surrounding poolside furniture and accessories as these tend to deteriorate quickly in the harsh Australian sunshine.

An affordable way of freshening up your outdoor space is to invest in some fun floating furniture and soft furnishings.

The range of outdoor lighting, especially solar, has grown exponentially. Pathways as well as the spaces where you gather can be illuminated with little effort and outlay.

Whatever outdoor space you do choose to light, ensure that the lighting combines both practicality and ambience. Nothing is less welcoming than outdoor lighting that is too harsh, or is too dim to be practical.

