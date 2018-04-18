How to get ‘free’ solar panels and battery

HOMEOWNERS across Australia will now be able to get solar panels and batteries installed without any upfront costs - and save up to 50 per cent on their electricity bills.

ShineHub has released a "fixed rate, free access" contract in all states except the Northern Territory and Tasmania.

From today, people can sign up to get panels and battery installed free of charge. Customers pay for it by agreeing to a 20-year contract to buy the electricity produced by the system.

Because the prices per kilowatt hour are cheaper than average electricity costs, customers can save between 14 and 50 per cent on their electricity bills, according to ShineHub estimates.

"This is the first contract of its kind available to residential homes across Australia for a solar and battery package," ShineHub co-founder Alex Georgiou told news.com.au.

The package is similar to the one the previous South Australian government struck with Tesla founder Elon Musk earlier this year, which has since been dropped after the Weatherill government lost the election.

Mr Georgiou said the "fixed rate, free access" plan had been developed to address some of the barriers identified in studies about why people did not install solar panels to their homes. This included the high upfront costs of the systems and "peace of mind" that the system was installed correctly and would provide reliable power.

ShineHub says the cost of an average system they are offering is $15,000, a significant upfront cost for consumers.

"This provides a simple way to purchase (a system) and everything is taken care of. There are no additional fees, we've taken the uncertainty out," Mr Georgiou said.

"It's a very easy way for consumers to get what they want, without getting scared off by either the cost or the reliability."

As part of the contract, ShineHub takes care of the maintenance of the system and will replace the panels or battery if required for the life of the 20-year contract.

The price consumers pay for the electricity produced is also locked in for 20 years and won't increase.

ShineHub will be offering 1000 of these contracts initially and will hopefully expand the program in the future.

ShineHub founders Alex Georgiou and Jin Woo Kim. Picture: Stephen G Reinhardt

HOW IT WORKS

• Contact ShineHub for a consultation to identify the number of solar panels and batteries required for your home.

• Sign up to a 20-year contract to buy power from solar panels and battery. The system will be installed for free. Installations will likely be done in July.

• ShineHub will maintain the system for 20 years and the cost per kWh will remain the same.

• You can buy out the system at a discounted rate at any time. If you would like to sell your home you can also transfer the contract to a new owner.

• The amount charged is based on how much the system produces, not how much power you use. During winter, for example, or on a cloudy day, if your system is not producing much electricity, you will be charged less. On sunny days, you will be charged more.

• You will still be charged a connection fee by your current electricity company for access to the grid, and for any extra power you need.

• As part of the package, ShineHub will be offering Bloomberg rated Tier 1 solar panels from Longi. It will use Alpha ESS's SMILE5 hybrid inverter and battery system. Alpha ESS has previously partnered with the Queensland Government to provide photovoltaic storage and services.

• ShineHub has partnered with 85 certified solar companies across Australia to deliver the scheme in both metropolitan and regional areas.

• All installers will have battery certification and training, even though this is not a legal requirement.

• ShineHub says the installers who have partnered with this scheme are in the top 15 per cent of installers in the country, in terms of solar training and certification.

Alpha ESS SMILE5 battery system.

CHARGES

The "starting rate" is calculated on the cost of a typical mid-sized solar system of about 18 panels and one battery. The price per kilowatt hour drops for larger systems but you will be charged more overall as they produce more power. ShineHub consultants will assess how big your system needs to be to cover your current consumption.

The average electricity rates and ShineHub prices are listed below.

NSW:

Highest price is: $0.39/kWh

Average rate is: $0.24/kWh

ShineHub price starts at: $0.18/kWh

Typical savings bracket: 20 per cent to 35 per cent.

VIC:

Highest price is: $0.34/kWh

Average rate is: $0.21/kWh

ShineHub price starts at: $0.18/kWh

Typical savings bracket: 14 per cent to 30 per cent.

SA:

Highest price is: $0.47/kWh

Average rate is: $0.35/kWh

ShineHub price starts at: $0.18/kWh

Typical savings bracket: 35 per cent to 50 per cent.

QLD:

Highest price is: $0.35/kWh

Average rate is: $0.22/kWh

ShineHub price starts at: $0.18/kWh

Typical savings bracket: 18 per cent to 30 per cent.

WA:

Highest price is: $0.26/kWh

Average rate is: $0.26/kWh

ShineHub price starts at: $0.18/kWh

Typical savings bracket: Around 30 per cent.