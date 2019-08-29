Menu
How to get free pizza for lunch

29th Aug 2019 10:14 AM
DOMINO'S will give away 200 free "beef" pizzas for lunch at its New Farm store today. But there's a catch.

The pizzas will be from the chain's new plant-based beef range.

The giveaway will start at 12pm, with customers able to choose from plant-based Beef Taco Fiesta, plant-based Beef Loaded Burger or plant-based Beef & Onion pizzas.

The three new pizzas contain plant-based beef, which was developed and made in Brisbane from soy protein.

Domino's say the new pizzas were more about inclusiveness, rather than targeting vegans.

The plant-based beef pizza range will be available nationwide from September 2.

*Limit 1 Large pizza per person, while stocks last. Pizzas cannot be customised.

dominos plant-based veganism

