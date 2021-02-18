How to get a piece of the Dine and Discover action

Buy a coffee or 20 with your free money from the NSW Government, due in March. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

Buy a coffee or 20 with your free money from the NSW Government, due in March. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

Businesses across the Coffs Coast are being urged to register for the Dine and Discover program, due to be rolled out next month.

The NSW Government economic stimulus measure puts four $25 vouchers in the hands of every citizen for use at a wide range of cafes, restaurants, pubs, cinemas and museums.

But for the program to help businesses, they first need to register at nsw.gov.au.

Any operation with an ABN that operates in an eligible industry, is registered for GST and has a covid-safe plan can participate.

Then, when the vouchers are rolled out, the public is free to spend the vouchers at those venues through their Service NSW accounts.

Coffs Harbour City Council recently ran a similar initiative in the Orara Valley following the devastating bushfires of 2019/20.

Shop the Orara Valley saw hundreds of people redeem $50 vouchers and venture into the Coffs Coast hinterland, with many businesses enjoying increased trade over the weekend.

A number also remarked on how many people used the vouchers to supplement a larger spend, rather than just using them on their own, something which the Government will hope can be replicated with the Dine and Discover rollout in March.

List of eligible industries:

– Cafes and restaurants

– Pubs, taverns, wineries, bars and clubs

– Scenic and sightseeing transport

– Cinemas

– Museums, galleries and historic sites

– Zoos, botanic gardens, wildlife parks and nature reserves

– Performing arts operations, theatres and entertainment centres

– Amusement, theme and water parks

– Recreational activities such as go-karting, indoor climbing, mini-golf, billiards, bowling or ice-rinks

– Outdoor adventures

– Travel agencies and tours.