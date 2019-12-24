How to donate to bushfire victims

Fires have ravaged Australia with around 900 homes destroyed since the start of the fire season. Here’s how you can bring a little relief to those most in need.

Christmas is a time for togetherness and family. But as Australians go about their last-minute shopping and prepping for Christmas Day lunch they have been asked to spare a thought for those who have lost their homes and livelihoods in the recent bushfires.

Fires have ravaged parts of NSW, South Australia and Queensland with around 900 homes destroyed since the start of the fire season.

Here's how you can donate and bring a little relief to those most in need.

The Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery appeal

The Red Cross help to support people around the world, and at home, through major emergencies and trauma. With decades of experience caring for people affected by earthquakes, cyclones, floods, storms, fire, drought and other emergencies, their support will go straight to the heart of the crisis.

The Vinnies Bushfire appeal

Donate a little or a lot. Just $50 can provide food for a family who have been evacuated from their home and $300 can help assist a family who have lost all their belongings and need to start again.

The Salvation Army Disaster appeal

Salvation Army Emergency Services (SAES) teams are responding to the bushfires in NSW and Queensland as an unprecedented number of emergency-level fires cause tragic loss of life and property. Your donation means helping them deliver crucial support to help devastated communities recover.

The NSW Rural Fire Service Bushfire appeal

Although good hearted people are often keen to donate household items and clothes to those in need these can be hard for the RFS to store and distribute during these times of crisis. The best way to help is with money which allows people to buy the things they need, and supports local businesses which have also been impacted.