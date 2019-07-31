Menu
Business

How to build a house from recycled plastic

by Alicia Nally
31st Jul 2019 10:04 AM
THE next step in a Cairns company revolutionising the way the community uses plastic waste has been achieved.

ReGen Plastics' new $366,000 machine, which makes plastic sheeting from recycled milk bottles, is already producing its first products.

The business, part of FNQ Plastics, received a $183,300 federal grant for the first stage of a $4 million project.

FNQ Plastics co owners Lesley and Colin van Staveren with their new machine. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Co-founder Lesley Van Staveren said the new plastic extrusion machine was an important part of rethinking what the city and the world did with plastic waste.

The machine uses recycled plastic pellets from Brisbane but Ms Van Staveren said the "ultimate goal" was to use local waste in the production process.

The plastic extruder is 22m long and capable of producing 60m of 250x400mm durable high-density polyethylene sheeting per hour which can be used as building or landscaping materials.

