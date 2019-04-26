How to break a Saint

GAME ON: The Coffs Harbour Breakers and Sawtell Toormina Saints will leave everything on the field when they meet this weekend.

AUSSIE RULES: After blitzing the Grafton Tigers in the opening round, the Coffs Harbour Breakers are keen on sending another message to the competition this weekend.

Taking on the Satwell Toormina Saints at Fitzroy Oval, the Breakers would love nothing more than to hand their arch nemesis a second consecutive loss to start the season.

The Saints went down to the Port Macquarie Magpies at home in round one, a loss which Breakers coach David Velt knows would have stung the defending premiers.

"It will make them harder to beat this time around, I think they'll come out firing especially given it's Anzac round,” Velt said.

Velt, who has returned to coaching on the North Coast after a stint in Melbourne, said the Anzac aspect would also inspire his own troops.

"Sawtell-Coffs games are always more important than others, but this one even more so,” he said. "We have commemorative jerseys for the match and we spoke to some veterans the other night.”

Velt was impressed by his side's 214-point round one win and is hoping they can double the dose this Saturday.

"We weren't sure what we were going to get in the opening round because we had eight blokes out and a new style of footy, but their weaknesses played into our hands.

"This weekend we just have to play to our strengths and be first to the footy.”

The women's game between Breakers and Saints is also promising to be an epic, with both teams looking to avoid their first defeat of 2019.

The Breakers v Saints game commences at 2.50pm Saturday at Fitzroy Oval. The women's match begins at 11.50am and reserves at 1.20pm.