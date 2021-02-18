Menu
How to best receive Coffs news in wake of Facebook ban

Jasmine Minhas
18th Feb 2021 12:30 PM

In the wake of Facebook's ban on publishing Australian news, it's never been more important than ever to turn to a trusted news source.

And there are a heap of ways to access the latest stories from the local news team in Coffs Harbour.

Make sure you bookmark our homepage coffscoastadvocate.com.au - our team is constantly updating the site throughout the day to make sure you find the local news you need to read.

From here you can click on the top right corner to read a digital edition of the Advocate, or click on the top left drop down menu to find stories from across the state in addition to national news, world news and sport.

Scrolling further down the page you'll find Subscriber Exclusives - a curated selection of our recent top stories.

If you haven't already subscribed to our newsletter alerts, there's never been a better time to do so.

Subscribers can sign up to receive these alerts by heading to coffscoastadvocate.com.au/my-account/ and clicking on the newsletter button on the left hand side.

