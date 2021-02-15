Menu
Coffs Coast Advocate journalists Tim Jarrett and Jasmine Minhas and editor Janine Watson (centre).
How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

Janine Watson
15th Feb 2021 12:30 PM
The Coffs Coast Advocate's team of journalists live locally to bring you the latest in what's happening in your area.

It is the news that matters, and it is our commitment to you.

But just as committed as we are, so too are our colleagues across New South Wales who deliver the latest breaking news to keep you in the know.

And the best part is your local news subscription gets you access to the best reporting on local, state, national and international affairs.

Yes, your digital subscription to The Coffs Coast Advocate gives you unlimited access to all our online content and stories as well as premium access to The Daily Telegraph.

Here is the best way to maximise the benefits of your local news subscription.

To activate your complimentary access to the Daily Telegraph follow the steps below:

Click here, then follow these prompts:

- Go to My Profile and log in

- Go to My Rewards

- Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

Sign up on the Daily Telegraph website - we recommend you use the same email address and password as you've used for our website to avoid confusion.

Activating your complimentary Daily Telegraph subscription also gives you access to Brisbane's Courier Mail, Melbourne's Herald Sun, the NT News, The Mercury in Hobart and the Adelaide Advertiser whenever you like.

You can also access all of our regional titles - see a list of them here.

This same login for the Daily Telegraph will also work on other News sites listed above.

GREAT REWARDS ON OFFER

By activating your Daily Telegraph subscription, you also have access to News' tremendous Rewards program.

It includes exclusive offers, tickets, eBooks and unique experiences. The offers are updated regularly and are worth hundreds of dollars each year, so make sure you make the most of them. You can check them out here.

THE DAILY TELEGRAPH APP

Once you've activated your Daily Telegraph subscription, make sure to also download The Daily Telegraph app - click here for Apple or here for Android.

Once you've downloaded and logged in you can access the digital print edition of The Daily Telegraph, personalise your news feed and follow your favourite sections, topics and columnists.

Thanks for sticking with us.

Janine Watson

Editor, Coffs Coast Advocate

