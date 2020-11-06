Menu
How to access the On The Frontline podcast

Jenna Thompson
6th Nov 2020 3:30 PM

Do you want to listen to each episode of On the Frontline but don't know how? Here's a helpful guide:

 

LISTEN ON YOUR COMPUTER

Simply visit the episode guide here and hit play in the episode container provided. (Each episode will be added here as they are released. The most recent episode will be at the top).

 

ON YOUR APPLE IPHONE

Look for a folder on your phone screen titled 'Lifestyle' and tap to open it.

Look for the app 'Podcasts' and tap to open it - (you might need to swipe across to see it in the second column).

In the search function type either "On The Frontline" or "Grafton Daily Examiner"

Once you find the show, tap it, then tap 'subscribe' (N.B. This is not a paid subscription)

Now that you have subscribed, each time a new episode is published, you will receive an alert on your phone.

 

ON SPOTIFY

Open the Spotify app on your phone.

In the search function, type either "On The Frontline" or "Grafton Daily Examiner".

Tap 'On The Frontline' to open the show.

In the top right corner touch 'Follow' to ensure you don't miss an episode.

clarence bushfires clarence fires nsw rfs on the frontline podcast podcast podcasts
Grafton Daily Examiner

