How the suicide of a beloved entertainer rocked young fans

ANDREW 'Smiley' Smith radiated positivity and dedicated his life to children, but the tragic suicide of the beloved entertainer has left in its wake confused and grieving fans.

Eleven-year-old Noah, who lives with Asperger's Syndrome, is one of them.

Every week Noah had looked forward to his creative writing session with the tutor he fondly knew as Mr Smiley. But now mum Jodie admits Monday nights at the Taylor household are "empty”.

Like the rest of the community, Noah and his little brother Zane were left rocked by news their friend Mr Smiley had tragically passed last month.

But mum Jodie still hasn't been able to tell the young brothers the truth of Mr Smiley's passing.

From what the boys understand, it was a car accident that claimed the life of their best friend.

"We try to keep Mondays as happy as we can, but they're grieving. I'm worried we'll never find anyone like Mr Smiley,” Jodie said.

"Because of his autism, Noah does struggle to connect with people. But those two had a really special bond.”

Noah Taylor and Andrew 'Smiley' Smith. Instagram/funnythefish

A while back Noah's school teacher had told Jodie he had a knack for creative writing. So when he decided he wanted to give writing his own book a try, Mr Smiley was on board to guide Noah through it - and now the book has been published.

Little brother Zane, 10, used his artistic talents to illustrate the book titled Funny the Fish.

Mr Smiley had planned the book launch: he was to dress as character Chompy the Shark while the boys went as superheros, and they were going to stage a play at Dolphin Marine Conservation Park.

But news broke Mr Smiley had passed, and the plans were put on hold.

In his honour, Noah and Zane are now holding their book launch as a super hero dress-up day. Everyone is invited to celebrate Andrew 'Smiley' Smith's life, and wear something bright.

Noah has now begun writing a second book in the series and has created a new character: Smiley the Dolphin.

There's also a new fish called Les, named after the boys' uncle who has just passed from cancer.

FUNNY: Zane (left) and Noah Taylor have published Funny the Fish with the help of Mr Smiley. TREVOR VEALE

The brothers are Junior Legatees at Coffs Coast Legacy, as their grandfather is a Vietnam veteran, and it was also with the charity's support the boys' vision became a reality.

"We are honoured that the Taylor family have chosen to donate part of the proceeds from book sales to Coffs Coast Legacy and are extremely proud of these two young men,” Legacy's Jane Sury said.

The book launch is June 22, 10am, at Dolphin Marine Conservation Park. RSVP: Legacy on 1300 534 229.

Copies of the book can be purchased on the day, or at noahtaylor.australianauthors .store

Remember #YouCanTalk

Lifeline: 13 11 14

MensLine: 1300 78 99 78

beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36

Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800