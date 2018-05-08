How the new Coffs Hospital will look

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian announces plans for the major upgrade of Coffs Harbour Hospital with Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser.

A NEW four-level building will be built in front of the existing entrance of the Coffs Harbour Hospital and emergency department as part of the State Government's multi-million dollar redevelopment plans.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian this morning toured the hospital, arriving with Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser to announce the concept plan for the upgrade, which the government has already committed $156 million in funding towards.

The new-look hospital will include a helipad on the roof and a host of new facilities and wards.

"The project includes new operating theatres, a short stay surgical unit, orthopaedic and vascular unit, ambulatory care area and the expansion of community health," Mr Fraser said.

"In addition many existing departments will undergo significant refurbishment.

"The major upgrade will improve patient care, accessibility and the quality of services.

Ms Berejiklian said as one of NSW's fastest growing regional centres that attracts thousands of visitors, new expanded hospital facilities are essential in Coffs Harbour.

"Andrew Fraser is an outstanding advocate for Coffs Harbour and I want to thank him for being such a key member of the team," Premier Berejiklian said.

"The expansion will not provide better facilities for Coffs Coast constituents, it will also provider greater amenities for the dedicated staff and volunteers who selflessly provide the medical services required by the community.

Labor candidate for Oxley Susan Jenvey said the NSW Premier's first time visit to Coffs Harbour, "is also the first time in a decade that any NSW Premier has had any designs on visiting the district."

"Gladys may be up here sprinkling the fairy dust of good and necessary government works, but there is parallel universe running along side this," Ms Jenvey said.

"The government should lift its gaze from its own self interest, and do something about the region and its concerns."