How the budget can shave $19,000 off your home loan

Do the numbers and you could shave a year off your homeloan Wavebreakmedia Ltd

WHILE last week's Federal Budget did little for housing ability, one industry group said the announced tax concessions will help.

New calculations from mozo.com.au show the seemingly modest weekly savings can make a huge difference if used wisely.

Low and middle-income earners will receive a tax cut which will see those receiving the maximum benefit better off to the tune of around $10 to $11 per week. For a couple with two taxable incomes, funnelling $20 extra into the mortgage each week could deliver almost $19,000 in interest savings over the life of the loan, wiping one year off loan repayments.

"For the average Australian, a weekly saving of $10 might seem pretty paltry in the grand scheme of things, but our analysis shows that putting this small windfall to good measure can yield sizeable dividends,” Mozo Director Kirsty Lamont said.

"The same amount of cash you can blow on a burger and shake, or two morning coffees every week can also be used towards paying down your debt earlier and saving you thousands of dollars in interest charges along the way.”

The same theory applies if you have credit card debt. For a cardholder with the average credit card debt of $4,400, making an extra repayment of $10 a week could see the debt paid down 5 months earlier and $244 in interest charges saved.

"Our research shows that when it comes to paying off debt, every little bit counts, Ms Lamont said.