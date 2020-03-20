Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sydney Distance Education Primary School in Surry Hills. Picture: Harshit Verma
Sydney Distance Education Primary School in Surry Hills. Picture: Harshit Verma
Education

How students who don’t attend school blitzed NAPLAN

by Lillian Saleh
20th Mar 2020 6:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Sydney primary school which specialises in teaching students physically unable to attend classes has blitzed last year's NAPLAN testing outperforming all but nine schools across the state.

The Sydney Distance Education Primary School in Surry Hills was ranked the 10th best NAPLAN performing school in the state last year with an average score of 544.1.

The school enrols students from public and independent schools "who are temporarily unable to attend their local school for a variety of circumstances" - with many on extended overseas holidays.

On its website school principal Robin Roberts credits teachers and parents for the school's success.

"Our staff are very proud of the service we offer to families who may be isolated by circumstance or distance," Mr Roberts writes.

"We also hear how well the children are doing when they return to their local schools.

"Students benefit from the guidance of those who have the greatest interest of their students at heart, namely their parents who supervise their lessons."

Sydney Distance Education Primary School in Surry Hills. Picture: Harshit Verma
Sydney Distance Education Primary School in Surry Hills. Picture: Harshit Verma

The school's high school also performed well, finishing 88th in the state with an average mark of 600.7

Sydney Grammar School topped the primary school NAPLAN results with an average mark of 582.9, followed by Rose Bay's McAuley Catholic Primary School, St Aloysius' College in Kirribilli, John Colet School in Belrose and Abbotsleigh in Wahroonga.

James Ruse Agricultural High School in Carlingford was the state's best performing high school, with an average mark of 715.7. It was followed by North Sydney Girls High School,

Sydney Girls High School, North Sydney Boys High School, Hornsby Girls High School and

Baulkham Hills High School.

 

Originally published as How students who don't attend school blitzed NAPLAN

More Stories

editors picks education naplan nsw schools teaching

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        20,000 jobs on the line as Northern NSW tourism suffers

        premium_icon 20,000 jobs on the line as Northern NSW tourism suffers

        News THE industry normally delivers $7000 to the economy every minute, but it’s all come to a grinding halt.

        NO ENTRY: Scott Morrison closes our borders to non-Aussies

        premium_icon NO ENTRY: Scott Morrison closes our borders to non-Aussies

        Breaking Scott Morrison has banned non-citizens from Australia

        Coffs Harbour flights slashed amid COVID-19 fears

        premium_icon Coffs Harbour flights slashed amid COVID-19 fears

        News Qantas has announced a reduction in its Coffs Harbour route.

        Real estate agent gets creative amid COVID-19 laws

        premium_icon Real estate agent gets creative amid COVID-19 laws

        Technology How did 500 people inspect a property for sale in South Grafton without defying a...