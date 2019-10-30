Shark victims speak from hospital bed

One of the shark attack victims is stretchered from the boat.

One of the shark attack victims is stretchered from the boat.

1.30PM UPDATE: THE two English tourists attacked by a shark in the Whitsundays yesterday have spoken out to thank those who helped them during and after the ordeal.

Alistair Raddon, 28, and Danny Maggs, 22, have just released a joint statement from their hospital beds at Mackay Base Hospital.

"We would like to sincerely thank everyone involved in our care, from the people on the boat to the ambulance, CQ Rescue helicopter and Mackay Base Hospital," the pair said int he statement.

"Everyone dealt with our situation well and remained calm and we are very grateful for your help.

"Thanks also to friends and family back home for your messages of love and support.

"We are very grateful to everyone supporting us wherever you are."

12.24PM: THE two men attacked by a shark in the Whitsundays yesterday remain at Mackay Base Hospital.

English backpacker Alistair Raddon, 28, had his right foot bitten off, while fellow Englishman Danny Maggs, 22, suffered serious injuries to his right calf in the attack that happened in Hook Passage about 10.20am yesterday.

A hospital spokeswoman said the two men remained in hospital in a stable condition this morning.

Danny Maggs aboard the rescue helicopter. Picture: Instagram

The pair had been on a tour at the time of the attack.

This is the fifth attack in the holiday hotspot in the past year.

Horrified tourists heard screams and saw blood in the water as the pair thrashed around.

"He was shouting, 'shark, shark'," said Taiwanese national Chien Wang, 22.

"Workers on the boat went to help him. I saw him bleeding."

She had been among those on the ZigZag Whitsundays tour to Whitehaven Beach and was back on the boat when she heard shouting.

"I didn't think there would be any sharks in that area," she said.

Alistair Raddon arrives at Mackay Hospital after losing a foot. Picture: Daryl Wright



They were initially brought in to Coral Sea Marina Resort by the tour boat they were on, before being taken in two ambulances to Whitsunday Sports Park to meet the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter.

They were flown to hospital in Mackay where they have remained since.