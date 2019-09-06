Menu
The key to selling your home for more is to reach the highest number of potential buyers Contributed
Property

How to sell your home for more in Coffs Harbour

6th Sep 2019 1:45 PM

IT'S one of the most basic rules of any type of selling, the more people who know about your product the better your chances of achieving a premium price.

Having a perfect home to list is all well and good, but your chances of selling for the highest possible price can be significantly reduced if nobody knows about it.

New research reveals the key to selling your home for more is to reach the highest number of potential buyers and an effective way to achieve this is by using print and online marketing.

Research from Ipsos MediaCT revealed that 42 per cent more visitors attend open homes and 28 per cent more visitors will visit the online if they have seen a property advertised in print.

Using CoreLogic data, the research revealed that in Coffs Harbour the average price of a house sold using both print and online advertising is $563,303 compared to $484,345 for a house sold using only online.

Make sure you talk to your real estate agent about including your local newspaper in your property marketing campaign.

