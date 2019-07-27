How to research your family origins for free

How much do you know about where your family came from?

How much do you know about where your family came from?

An increasing number of Australians remain in the dark when it comes to their family history, new research by Ancestry.com.au reveals.



Brad Argent, Ancestry's Expert Family Historian, admits "it's surprising to see" just how little the population of 25 million know about their cultural roots - particularly the 2.6 million born to immigrant parents.



Following the data's release, Ancestry has announced its free offering of access to over 299 million immigration records.

The usually subscription based archives - complete with citizenships, convict transportation records, border crossings, passports, even passenger and crew lists - promises to unearth some surprising family tales.

Argent says it's certain to aid people in their quest for answers, allowing descendants to "learn more about the stories of those who came before them, to become part of Australia".

By encouraging more Aussies to explore their lineage, it's hoped that their ancestors' stories offer some enlightenment during their own journey of self-discovery and will continue to be passed along through the generations.



With 300 identified languages spoken in Australian households - data lifted from 2016's Census - Argent also highlights some obvious reason for concern.



"For a country of such rich, diverse heritage, it's surprising how many Australians with recent familial ties to other countries are unaware of how their ancestors made it to this country".

With unrestricted access to Australian, New Zealand and select UK records until midnight Sunday 28 July, the begging question remains: what's left to be discovered?

Plenty, according to Ancestry's experts. "There's so many questions to answer - where they came from, when, why and of course, who with."

Well, there's only one way to find out.

View Ancestry's immigration records for free until Sunday 28 July by clicking here.

