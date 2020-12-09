How prankster’s video ended in mayhem

A SOCIAL media prankster faces a maximum penalty of a $1m fine or seven years in jail for sinking a car and boat trailer in a river during a YouTube video.

Willem Ian Ungermann, also known as Willem Powerfish, has more than 740,000 followers collectively on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

His videos involve pranking fishermen in the Tweed, casting a fishing rod with a whole chook on the end and dressing in skin-tight Lycra. He is also known for donating money he has earned through selling merchandise to disadvantaged families.

Last week Ungermann, 35, donated more than $15,000 in cash and toys to Tweed charity You Have a Friend.

But one of the Coolangatta man's earlier pranks did not impress police. He was charged after reversing his car and boat trailer into Tweed River on November 20, 2019. It is alleged bystanders called police when he continuously jackknifed the car and trailer at the Fingal Rd boat ramp.

Police allege the "dangerous" stunt was filmed by a freelance videographer and later uploaded to Ungermann's YouTube channel Willem Powerfish.

The four-minute video called Boat Ramp Session Vol 3 has 1.2 million views on Facebook and shows him jackknifing a boat trailer several times while a stressed-out bystander attempts to help.

It ends with Ungermann reversing the car at speed down the boat ramp and sinking the car and trailer into the river.

While sitting in the sinking car, Ungermann said: "F--k I've done a mischief. I didn't picture it like this. F--k me what a dog of a c--t. I love you Rex (Hunt)."

Court documents reveal Ungermann told police it wasn't his intention to reverse into the river: "My gumboot slipped and I accidentally hit the accelerator."

Ungermann pleaded guilty on September 28 in Tweed Heads Local Court to five charges including negligently disposing of waste causing harm to the environment, which carries a maximum penalty of a $1 million fine or seven years in jail.

A Hazmat team was called to allegedly clean the fuel that had spilt in the river.

Police allege he showed no remorse.

Ungermann and defence lawyer Corey Cullen were contacted for comment.

