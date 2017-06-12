18°
News

How police cut rising break and enter rates

Keagan Elder
| 12th Jun 2017 6:00 PM
CRIME DOWN: There has been decreases in eight Coffs Harbour crime categories from March 2016-17 compared to March 2015-16.
CRIME DOWN: There has been decreases in eight Coffs Harbour crime categories from March 2016-17 compared to March 2015-16. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE number of break and enters was the major crime statistic to record the biggest fall in Coffs Harbour.

In the latest report released by the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, the number of break and enter incidents from March 2016-17 fell by 189 incidents compared to the same time the year prior.

This latest BOSCAR statistics showed there were just 269 break and enters into a dwelling over the last 12 months to March.

Over the same period of time the year before, there were 458 incidents of break and enters on Coffs Harbour homes.

Last year, police from the Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command partnered with Coffs Coast media to target break and enters.

Coffs-Clarence LAC crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson ramped up awareness around the issue over the Christmas holiday period.

Following on from that, there was a noticeable decrease in the number of break and enters on homes.

As well as less home break-ins, there was a large decrease in the the number of stealing from vehicle incidents.

In March 2015-16, there were 515 vehicle break-ins.

 

This paled in comparison to the March 2016-17 figures of 331, a fall of 184 incidents.

A fall in the number of malicious damage to property incidents was also recorded, with 63 less in March 2016-17 (762) compared to that of March 2015-16 (825).

Of the 17 major crimes, which range from murder through to fraud, Coffs Harbour reported a fall in eight categories.

However, the city recorded an increase in domestic violence, sexual assaults, indecent assaults, robbery without a weapon, break and enter into a non-dwelling, stealing from a shop and fraud.

Domestic violence was the category, which recorded the highest increase over March 2016-17. In that period, there were 511 incidents reported to 450 in March 2015-16.

Across the state, all crime categories remained stable or fell.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said while crime rates were dropping there was still more work to be done.

Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser commended police in the Coffs-Clarence LAC for their work in fighting local crime.

 

Mr Fraser said the community had also played a crucial role in helping crime rates drop.

"I would like to thank the community for doing their bit by reporting crime, working closely with our local police officers, and remaining vigilant," he said.

Type of crime

March 2015-16

March 2016-17

Murder

0

0

Domestic violence

450

511

Non-domestic violence related assault

433

401

Sexual assault

99

106

Indecent assault

102

122

Robbery without a weapon

5

12

Robbery with a firearm

1

1

Robbery with a weapon (not firearm)

20

6

Break and enter dwelling

458

269

Break and enter non-dwelling

185

209

Motor vehicle theft

138

128

Steal from motor vehicle

515

331

Steal from retail store

250

261

Steal from dwelling

255

233

Steal from person

55

47

Fraud

309

364

Malicious damage to property

825

762

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  andrew fraser boscar coffs clarence local area commmand coffs coast crime mick fuller

No reprieve from the big wet as 200mm set to fall

No reprieve from the big wet as 200mm set to fall

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned there's more rain on the way; find out just how much.

Deep Sea Fishing Club open for Expressions of Interest

SHORT TERM: Expressions of Interest of up to three years are open for the former Deep Sea Fishing Club.

The council agreed to short term lease of the Deep Sea Fishing Club

Easier times for owners but renters feel cash squeeze

Women looking at homes for sale

Housing affordability improves for owners, not renters

A quiet Corindi haven is pick of the week

Award winning home is this week's highlight

Local Partners

Bullying ordeal on school bus exposes duty of care gap

A DAD has told of his son's ordeal after being bullied on a school bus.

OAM honours: The man who helped shape the macca industry

Commander Rodrick Fayle awarded a 2017 Queen's Birthday Order of Australia Medal.

Significant contribution, helped build up the macadamia industry

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Aussies Cate Blanchett, Tim Minchin miss out at Tonys

BETTE Midler steals the show at the Tony Awards by refusing to leave the stage, while Aussies miss out

Host Spacey hints at gay rumours at Tonys

Kevin Spacey has led tributes to his 'House of Cards' co-star Elizabeth Norment, who recently passed away at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

"I'm coming out ... no, wait, no ..."

Bachelor in Paradise production halted over ‘misconduct’

DeMario Jackson.

A US Bachelor spinoff has been shut down

Guaranteed to blow your mind

One of Australia's best Queen tribute acts is headed to Moonee

Black Panther trailer is here to get your blood pumping

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.

MARVEL Studios has debuted the first trailer for Black Panther

Katy Perry ranks sex with Orlanda Bloom, John Mayer

John Mayer probably isn't going to love this.

“I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!”

Stewart downs F1 'shoey' with Aussie Ricciardo

Patrick Stewart performs a 'shoey' at the Canadian Grand Prix.

'Star Trek' actor joins in as Aussie celebrates third in F1 race.

Home with free-standing studio...

82 Beryl Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 $449,000 ...

In a convenient walk to town location on a private landscaped block you will find this character filled four-bedroom home offering the bonus of a free-standing...

Dream villa...

1/9 Frances Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $299,950

This level villa is ideally positioned close to Coffs Harbour CBD, Schools and bus transportation. Positioned in a well-cared for complex with only one adjoining...

Stunning acreage close to CBD...

328 North Boambee Road, North Boambee Valley 2450

Rural 3 2 2 $899,000 ...

Rarely does an opportunity like this come around. An opportunity to purchase a rural property on 21.5 fully fenced acres in the beautiful North Boambee Valley...

Starting Out or Climbing that Portfolio Ladder...

60 Taloumbi Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 3 $349,000

One for the first home buyers, astute investors or even someone looking to work from home with the massive 3 bay shed complete with power. Presenting an excellent...

Luxury Lifestyle - Lake views and Ocean Breezes Forever

3/9 Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 6 4 4 $1,125,000 ...

Be quick to secure this near new residence in the prestigious and highly sought after street of Breakers Way, Korora. This is a unique and rare peaceful location...

Spacious north facing home, all on one level...

128 Pearce Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,950

You will be truly impressed by the size of this 7 year old home. Three separate living areas and a covered outdoor entertaining area make this a great family home...

Wonderful family home on private 1,427m2 (approx.) close to town...

13 Sandra Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $579,000 ...

An immaculate, much loved family home with a floorplan suited to dual living perfect for an extended family, sitting proudly in a cul de sac with a beautiful...

Immaculate Villa in Beachside Suburb

6/95A James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $345,000

This immaculate 2 bedroom villa has privacy, great views and a modern design without breaking the budget. Situated on its own block of land, boasting a rare...

Inner city lifestyle...

1/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 1 $399,000

This home is a true representation of inner city living at its finest. Located only a short and easy walk to Coffs Harbour CBD with all of its amenities and...

Close to CBD and golf course...

9 Green Links Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $529,000 ...

Within a comfortable walking distance to the CBD and overlooking the fourth green at Coffs Harbour Golf Club, this three bedroom home is located in a highly...

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Exclusive headland home

EXCLUSIVE: This stunning home takes in a coveted Diggers Beach headland position.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Homing in on holiday rentals

CAUGHT OUT: One owner had to pay back tens of thousands of dollars for incorrect tax claims.

The tax office warns it's watching

More doors open in CBD

BLUES SKIES: Troy Mitchell from LJ Hooker commercial.

One door closes, another three open

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!