How police cut rising break and enter rates

CRIME DOWN: There has been decreases in eight Coffs Harbour crime categories from March 2016-17 compared to March 2015-16.

THE number of break and enters was the major crime statistic to record the biggest fall in Coffs Harbour.

In the latest report released by the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, the number of break and enter incidents from March 2016-17 fell by 189 incidents compared to the same time the year prior.

This latest BOSCAR statistics showed there were just 269 break and enters into a dwelling over the last 12 months to March.

Over the same period of time the year before, there were 458 incidents of break and enters on Coffs Harbour homes.

Last year, police from the Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command partnered with Coffs Coast media to target break and enters.

Coffs-Clarence LAC crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson ramped up awareness around the issue over the Christmas holiday period.

Following on from that, there was a noticeable decrease in the number of break and enters on homes.

As well as less home break-ins, there was a large decrease in the the number of stealing from vehicle incidents.

In March 2015-16, there were 515 vehicle break-ins.

This paled in comparison to the March 2016-17 figures of 331, a fall of 184 incidents.

A fall in the number of malicious damage to property incidents was also recorded, with 63 less in March 2016-17 (762) compared to that of March 2015-16 (825).

Of the 17 major crimes, which range from murder through to fraud, Coffs Harbour reported a fall in eight categories.

However, the city recorded an increase in domestic violence, sexual assaults, indecent assaults, robbery without a weapon, break and enter into a non-dwelling, stealing from a shop and fraud.

Domestic violence was the category, which recorded the highest increase over March 2016-17. In that period, there were 511 incidents reported to 450 in March 2015-16.

Across the state, all crime categories remained stable or fell.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said while crime rates were dropping there was still more work to be done.

Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser commended police in the Coffs-Clarence LAC for their work in fighting local crime.

Mr Fraser said the community had also played a crucial role in helping crime rates drop.

"I would like to thank the community for doing their bit by reporting crime, working closely with our local police officers, and remaining vigilant," he said.