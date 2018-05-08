How our seniors will be asked to work longer

University of Queensland Rural Clinical Schools in Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Kingaroy will be funded to attract more health students to build their careers outside of metropolitan centres.

OLDER residents in Bundaberg will be encouraged to become entrepreneurs so they can stay in the workforce longer and a plan to attract health professionals is set for the Wide Bay.

The Federal Government will provide funding for new entrepreneurship facilitators across 20 regions in NSW, QLD, WA, SA, Tasmania, Victoria and the NT.

Bundaberg has been earmarked to receive the service.

The small business experts will teach mature age people how to start and maintain sustainable businesses.

The Federal Government has set aside $2.7 million in the 2018-19 financial year for the project.

A further $15 million will fund the program until June 2022.

The government has also committed to continuing the Job Change project that helps mature-age workers remain in the workforce as retirement and pension ages creep upwards.

Our region will also benefit from a $793 million budget spend designed to encourage health workers to build their careers in the regions.

University of Queensland Rural Clinical Schools in Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Kingaroy will be funded to attract more health students to build their careers outside of metropolitan centres.

The four-year commitment will support 18 rural clinical schools, 15 university departments of rural health, six dental schools offering regional placements and 26 regional training hubs.

The money will be available for rural clinical schools across Australia.

These include James Cook University, University of Queensland, Griffith University and Western Sydney University campuses across Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Longreach, Toowoomba, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Rockhampton, Kingaroy, Stanthorpe, Warwick, Lismore and Ballina.

It will also pay for the Health and Multidisciplinary Training Program, which aims to attract would-be medical professionals to rural and remote areas.

There will be more specific rural training for health students; development of training strategies designed to deliver strong workforce outcomes in regional, rural and remote areas; and extra support for medical professionals providing specific services for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

Funding will be made available to the National Rural Health Student Network that supports, and lobbies on behalf, of 10,000 medical, nursing and allied health students outside of major metropolitan centres.

Our region's frail aged will gain better facilities and support services with the Federal Government allocating $144.9 millions over four years to improve the viability of care providers operating outside of capital cities.

There will also be a $5 million increase in capital grants programs aimed at improving life in the bush for the frail elderly locals.

The funding also will help aging Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people stay in their communities where they can be supported by their family and friends and receive culturally appropriate services.

The government will also roll out a $1.3m national Epilepsy Action Response Service to provide specialised health information and support for people with the disease who live in rural and remote areas. - NewsRegional