SAFE AND SOUND: Granite Belt Wildlife Carers helped rescue this adorable koala in Stanthorpe and set it free into the wild.
SAFE AND SOUND: Granite Belt Wildlife Carers helped rescue this adorable koala in Stanthorpe and set it free into the wild.
How one adorable koala found its way back to safety

marian faa
by
9th Oct 2018 2:00 PM
AN ADORABLE koala found sitting on the side of the road has been returned to a safe home in the bush thanks to a diligent team of volunteers.

Granite Belt Wildlife Carers president Betty Balch received a call from a concerned resident at Stanthorpe on Sunday night, when a koala was found sitting on the side of the road, in danger of being hit by a car.

 

By morning, this little fellow was healthy and ready to go.
By morning, this little fellow was healthy and ready to go.

Ms Balch said it was mating season for koalas, which meant they were moving around more frequently.

"We get quite few koala around here and they are all moving around at the moment," she said.

"This fellow was in town where there are dogs and cars."

The koala was rescued and spent a night in the "carers motel" to ensure he was safe and sound.

When he woke up the next morning, the carers returned him to a safe place in the wild.

Ms Balch said anyone who spotted a koala in a dangerous location should call the Granite Belt Wildlife Carers and keep an eye on the animal so it can be located when they arrive.

If you see an animal in danger or in need of help, phone the GBWC rescue hotline on 0418 144 073.

 

Saying hello from his new home.
Saying hello from his new home.
