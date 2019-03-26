How not voting could cost you your driver's licence

FAILURE TO VOTE: Not voting in the State Election could cost you your driver licence.

SO, THE State election is over and you didn't vote.

What happens now?

Did you know it could cost your licence? Or lead to your car registration being cancelled?

According to the NSW Electoral Commission, failure to vote without a valid reason will cost you $55 - with fines sent out within three months of the election date.

If you don't respond within 28 days of the fine being issued, by either paying the fine or presenting a reason for not voting, you will be sent one reminder notice before the matter is referred to Revenue NSW for further action.

"This may include a penalty notice enforcement order against you, and lead to the cancellation or suspension of your licence, or the cancellation of your car registration."

If you did not vote and you think you have a sufficient reason, you can tell the Electoral Commssion in writing. They cannot excuse you for not voting over the phone.

If you want to dispute the matter, you can apply to have it heard in court. (A court may impose a penalty for an offence of failing to vote of $110 plus court costs.)