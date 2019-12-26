How not to smuggle drugs interstate

A BRISBANE man has been accused of a bungled attempt at smuggling $250,000 worth of cannabis into Queensland on a domestic flight from Sydney hidden in his checked luggage.

Tyng-Yeu Yan, 27, was granted bail in the Brisbane Magistrates Court earlier this week on the condition he wear a GPS tracker.

He faced the court after being charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a thing used for drug crime and possession of tainted property.

The charges came after Yan was arrested in the car park of the Brisbane Airport on Monday after getting off a flight from Sydney.

He had flown to NSW at 11am on the same day before allegedly returning with two vacuum-sealed packages of cannabis, which weighed 40kg in total, police said

Tyng-Yeu Yan leaves Brisbane watchhouse. Picture: Richard Walker/AAP

Yan's alleged drug smuggling was picked up when an X-ray scanner at the airport identified the packages in his suitcases.

The drugs are believed to have a street value of $250,000.

Police allegedly later found $25,000 in cash, a cryovac machine and bags at Yan's home in South Brisbane.

Detectives said the man, a dual Taiwanese and Australia citizen, last month travelled from Brisbane to Sydney and back in a day.

Police alleged CCTV from November showed Yan also travelling with two large suitcases.

They also claimed he was part of a wider criminal network involved in a "commercial enterprise" relating to the illegal sale of cannabis.

However his defence solicitor Ashkan Tai told the court the man had not been charged with any offences relating to the travel or drug trafficking.

He said the $25,000 located at the house was proceeds from the sale of a property.

Yan was granted bail on the condition he surrender his passports, wear a tracking device and not attend any airports.

The court heard Yan worked as a salesman in an online clothing business and was studying at Griffith University.

His matter will return to court next year.