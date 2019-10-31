How the new base will safeguard vessels north of Coffs

MARINE Rescue Woolgoolga's new base on the Arrawarra Headland has been officially opened this morning as a sound investment in boating safety on the northern beaches.

"These skilled men and women of Marine Rescue give up their time to save lives on the water. It's an essential mission in a coastal community renowned for boating and water sports and I thank them for it," Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott said.

Marine Rescue NSW Woolgoolga crew members. ROBERT WATKIN

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh, who joined the minister at the ceremony, said the unit's 30-plus volunteers provided a professional marine search and rescue service and marine radio safety watch for our large boating community.

"I'm proud of the NSW Government's support for these volunteers, providing a record $37.6 million in funding over four years to help improve boating safety, and upgrade volunteer facilities and marine radio infrastructure," Mr Singh said.

Members of Woolgoolga's Marine Rescue NSW crew.

Woolgoolga Unit Commander Tony Skalla thanked the NSW Government and Coffs Harbour City Council for their generous support.

"Moving from our former base on the beach at Woolgoolga has put us in direct contact with the larger boating community in the area. We have panoramic vision over the bay and the launch area at Arrawarra is better suited for the safe launch and retrieval of our rescue vessel Woolgoolga 30 in all tides," Mr Skalla said.

This afternoon, Mr Elliott and Mr Singh will present a number of grants to Rural Fire Service crews in the Coffs Harbour area.

The Boambee Rural Fire Brigade receives a $2,234 grant for new technology to deliver online training to the brigade, while the Corindi Rural Fire Brigade receives a $3,109 grant for a marquee to promote bushfire safety at local community events such as Get Ready Weekend.