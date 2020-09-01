How mum turned snot problem into million-dollar invention

Mother, primary school teacher and now a global million-dollar business founder.

Brisbane mumpreneur Laura Klein is taking the baby world by storm and has big corporations in her sights.

Ms Klein was dealing with all things that come with being a mother, one of those being snotty noses.

Aaliyah Hannaoui, 1, and Laura Klein posing at their home in Brisbane 8th of July 2020. Laura developed the Snotty Boss which removes snot through battery powered suction for young children.

The mother of three decided it was time to take a risk and in doing created the snotty boss, which is now selling all around the world.

"I was backed into a corner where I had to develop this product, so I jumped off the cliff and found my parachute on the way down, I scrambled and backed myself, I knew we were onto something," Ms Klein said.

"My business is like my fourth child, I worked so hard. I never went to business college, I don't have a business degree, I have a teaching degree so it's been making mistakes learning from that and finding my way.

"People love seeing someone having a go and going up against these big behemoths like Chemist Warehouse and here I am only with five staff, but we've done it."

The battery powered snotty boss device helps clear all the unwanted things in the noses of babies they can't do themselves.

"We're on a mission to reach every single family in Australia and make it the go to baby shower gift."

Ms Klein got the medical approval, factory and registration all together to market which launched in March this year, a week after COVID shut down the country.

"Everything we wanted to do in PR was completely shut down but we launched on Instagram and away we went.

"We sold so many on the first day, it's just my heart you know, every single one we sell I do a little happy dance we are sending them to people who need so their babies can breathe better and sleep better."

The company has also been nominated for the Ausmumpreneur Awards for the Retail Business of the Year and Product innovation Award.

"You can either shrink into the corner and pivot or think on your feet and make something happen."

Ms Klein's top tips for any other potential mumpreneurs are to start small, ask for help when you need it, know your product and persist.

