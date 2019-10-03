Menu
OUR CHAMPION: Stacey Darr will be heading to Sydney this weekend to represent Queensland at a national body building competition. Contributed
Sport

INCREDIBLE! How this mum became our best bodybuilder

Meg Gannon
by
3rd Oct 2019 1:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BODY BUILDING: As Stacey Darr stared up at the photos of professional athletes and body builders on the wall of the AWNBS gym, she knew that one day she would earn her place on that wall.   

That day has finally come.   

Competing at Natural Body Building Australia at the weekend, Darr won the Queensland state title and was crowned overall fitness champion.   

The very next day at the Australian Women's Natural Body Sculpting, Darr competed in the Bikini International, where she won all three of her divisions, was awarded the overall champion, and was given her pro card for the WNBS.  

"A lot of people don't make that status or they try and try and try so I feel very honoured," she said about being recognised officially as a pro.   

The mother of two has qualified for this weekend's national competition in Sydney, where she will represent Queensland and vie for the national title.   

Here's the kicker - she only started training in January.   

Under the guidance of Rachel Curd, Darr began training at the beginning of the year and entered her first competition in May.   

Darr told the Dalby Herald competing was something she knew she was destined to do.   

"I honestly chose to compete for me," she said.   

"It was a goal I set myself because I knew that even with all the support I had to do the work to achieve the end result."   Darr said she has the support of her partner, trainer, friends and family to thank for her achievements, and for simply getting her up on the stage at each competition.  

"They're the only reason I'm jumping on a plane on Saturday," she said.   

"Without a couple of people I wouldn't be going."  

Despite the usual jitters, Darr said she feels ready for the national competition this weekend.   

"I'm going to go and give it my best and try and bring home another win."  

