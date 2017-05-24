How much are we losing on the pokies?

New data purchased by NSW Greens shows how much communities have lost to pokies in the last quarter of 2016.

NEW data has revealed just how much poker machines in NSW are taking from local communities.

In the last quarter of 2016, the total financial loss of the Coffs Harbour City Council area to the pokies in clubs was $9,390,208, and $3,819,728 in hotels.

The Clarence Valley experienced a total financial loss of $5,359,528 to machines in clubs and $2,029,966 in hotels.

The Nambucca Shire lost a total of $2,409,193 to machines in clubs and $671,053 in hotels.

Fairfield and the Canterbury-Bankstown areas top the state when it comes to the biggest profits to clubs and hotels, and losses to the individual, with each area topping $200 million.

The new data, purchased by NSW Greens MP Justin Field, shows club-based poker machines removed $2 billion from the NSW community in the last quarter of 2016.

"The Greens' first purchase of both hotels and pubs data shows these de facto casinos on neighbourhood street corners are ripping off billions from local people and communities," Mr Field said.

"Despite having enormous losses on pokies, NSW has some of the least transparent access to specific information on specific venues and their impacts on communities.

"NSW, Victoria and Queensland all have similar requirements for the collection of data but only NSW hides the true cost of pokies by making people purchase data and hiding venue-specific data with aggregation and anonymity."